July 12, 2021
- The National Retail Federation confirms the world's thesis
Shipping Council: it is the abnormal demand that causes problems for the
maritime supply chain
- Gold (NRF): We are continuing to record a strong
growth also entering a period in which last year the stores
had reopened and this is a sign of the exceptional demand
by consumers
- The order given by the President on Friday
American Joe Biden at the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) of
take steps to vigorously combat those carriers
Ocean-going seafarers imposing U.S. exporters with burdens
exorbitant alarmed the World Shipping Council (WSC),
the association that represents the main companies of
world navigation operating in the transport segment
maritime container, sector that - with the increasingly
marked growth in international trade - yes
places as a strategic cornerstone of the globalized economic system
(
of the 9
and 9
July 2021).
- The alarm of the World Shipping Council does not seem so much aroused
from the formal order imposed by Joe Biden on the FMC to ensure that
maritime carriers do not violate the rules by charging on customers
charges not attributable to their actions or malfunctions,
but rather for the wider repercussions
on the containerized shipping industry that could have
the Executive Order signed by Biden which has the specific purpose of
promote competition in the American economy. The goal - has
explained the president - is «to lower prices,
raise wages and take a further step towards an economy
that works for everyone. At the heart of capitalism - stressed
Biden - there is a simple concept: open competition and
loyal".' "Fair competition - he added - is
the reason why capitalism was the biggest
global strength for prosperity and growth".
"Instead, what we have witnessed in recent decades -
Biden continued, and it is probably from here that the words
of the president have begun to alarm the WSC - it is less
competition and more concentration that hold back our
economy". "Instead of competing for the benefit of the
consumers - noted the US president referring to whole
business sectors – what they do is wear down the
their competitors. Instead of competing for the benefit of the workers,
they are finding ways to get the better of it at work. And too much
often, to tell the truth, the government has made it harder to
new companies enter the market and compete. Remembering
to all to be "a proud capitalist", Biden has
but clarified that "capitalism without competition does not
it is capitalism, but exploitation. Without healthy competition -
he pointed out - the big players can decide on changes and
charge what they want and treat you as they want."
Biden stressed that this is the "big problem."
problem - he specified - that can become "an incredible
opportunity: we can bring more competition back to
more and more parts of the country, helping entrepreneurs and
small businesses to get involved, helping workers to
get a better deal, helping families save money
money every month.
- More concretely - explained Biden - the Executive Order
"Commits the federal government to a more enforcee
complete and decisive of our antitrust legislation. Nothing more
tolerance for the illegal actions of monopolies. Nothing more
bad mergers leading to mass layoffs, at higher prices
elevated and with less choice for workers and consumers.
All this in a number of industrial sectors mentioned by the
President. " The european Economic And Social Group, economic and social
financial services to the health sector, without neglecting at all
what the World Shipping Council cares about: transportation
maritime. And in the latter area what the Executive Order
assigns to the federal agency Federal Maritime Commission, to
unlike other segments of the industry, it is a task
which inevitably goes beyond national borders because
the one that is taken into account by the ordinance is
'the global containerised shipping industry
which has consolidated into a small number of dominants
foreign airline and alliances that can penalize the
American exporters'.
- If from the White House seems to pull an unfavorable wind for the
World Shipping Council, from the same U.S. soil, however, comes
also a breeze favorable to the navigation of the fleets of the
associated with the WSC. And to call it a breeze is very reductive, given
that a support, perhaps involuntary, in favor of the theses
of the association of containerized shipping has come
none other than the National Retail Federation (NRF), the powerful
organization that in the USA represents the sector of commerce to the
detail, an area that should be quite sensitive to
Biden's recriminations against maritime carriers.
- If Friday, responding to the little veiled accusations to careers
the american president, the president of the WSC,
John Butler, pointed out that the current distortions that
characterize the maritime supply chain, which also have repercussions
on the terrestrial one, they are due to the historical surge in demand
of goods imported by American consumers, the
The National Retail Federation has validated this thesis. The last
NRF's monthly "Global Port Tracker" report
confirms that imports through the main ports
domestic containers continue to record double-digit growth
Compared with last year, given that the considerable demand from the
consumers continue to persist. «Year-on-year growth
which we witnessed this spring - explained the deputy
President for Supply Chain and Customs Policy of the National
Retail Federation, Jonathan Gold - was unusual since the
comparison was with a time when most of the shops
they were closed due to the pandemic. However - gold pointed out -
we are continuing to record strong growth even entering into
a time when stores had reopened last year. That's
a sign of exceptional consumer demand."
- These words are cast gold for what the World
Shipping Council has long argued, i.e. that carriers
seafarers are doing what they can to increase capacity
of its fleets and services in order to satisfy
this question, but doing what you can does not mean being able to
satisfy the impossible. Hence the current problems
of the maritime supply chain that reverberate on the supply chain
terrestrial: «for traders and the supply chain - has
pointed out by jonathan gold - the challenge is
it is the fact that it is possible to ensure the supply of
the congestion of ports and other interruptions
supply chain continue to have an impact on the industry and, in
on the economy".
- «The operational constraints caused by the Covid-19 pandemic
combined with the increase in consumer demand - noted
Ben Hackett, founder of Hackett Associates, the company
consulting that collaborates with the NRF in the drafting of the "Global
Port Tracker" - they put a strain on the supply chain
logistics. In the last year, the level of growth has been a
Unprecedented pressure on importers, carriers and
national hauliers'.
- More and better John Butler would not have been able to say and
argue. Who knows that the president of the World Shipping Council does not
has already made a phone call thank you to Jonathan
Gold and Ben Hackett.
- Bruno Bellio
