July 12, 2021
- In the first six months of 2021, maritime traffic in the canal
of Suez increased by +2.3%
- A total of 9,763 ships passed through
- In the first half of 2021 the Suez Canal was
crossed by a total of 9,763 ships, with an increase in the
+2.3% on the first half of last year. This was made known by the
Suez Canal Authority informing that in the financial year
2020-21, which ended last June, the revenues
generated by the rights of transit of ships in the Egyptian channel are
amounted to $5.84 billion compared to $5.72 billion
in the previous annual financial year. The authority has
specified that in the first six months of 2021 alone the revenues have
totaled about three billion dollars compared to 2.76 billion
in the first half of 2020.