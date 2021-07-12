



July 12, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the first six months of 2021, maritime traffic in the canal of Suez increased by +2.3%

A total of 9,763 ships passed through

In the first half of 2021 the Suez Canal was crossed by a total of 9,763 ships, with an increase in the +2.3% on the first half of last year. This was made known by the Suez Canal Authority informing that in the financial year 2020-21, which ended last June, the revenues generated by the rights of transit of ships in the Egyptian channel are amounted to $5.84 billion compared to $5.72 billion in the previous annual financial year. The authority has specified that in the first six months of 2021 alone the revenues have totaled about three billion dollars compared to 2.76 billion in the first half of 2020.











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec