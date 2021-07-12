|
July 12, 2021
- For Yang Ming new historical records of monthly revenues,
quarterly and semi-annual
- Last month the increase in turnover was
status of +152.2%
- In June 2021 the containerized shipping company
Taiwanese Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has registered the
own new historical record of monthly revenues having totaled
revenue of 27.54 billion Taiwan dollars (984 million
US dollars), with a marked increase of +152.2% compared to
10.92 billion Taiwanese dollars as of June 2020.
- The turnover achieved in the second quarter of the
2021 marked a new historical record of quarterly revenues
having amounted to 73.27 billion Taiwan dollars, growing
+130.8% on the period April-June last year. New peak
historical also of half-year revenues with a total of 135.55 billion
of Taiwan dollars recorded in the first half of 2021,
for an increase of +104.2% on the first half of 2020.
