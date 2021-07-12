



July 12, 2021

Original news For Yang Ming new historical records of monthly revenues, quarterly and semi-annual

Last month the increase in turnover was status of +152.2%

In June 2021 the containerized shipping company Taiwanese Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has registered the own new historical record of monthly revenues having totaled revenue of 27.54 billion Taiwan dollars (984 million US dollars), with a marked increase of +152.2% compared to 10.92 billion Taiwanese dollars as of June 2020.

The turnover achieved in the second quarter of the 2021 marked a new historical record of quarterly revenues having amounted to 73.27 billion Taiwan dollars, growing +130.8% on the period April-June last year. New peak historical also of half-year revenues with a total of 135.55 billion of Taiwan dollars recorded in the first half of 2021, for an increase of +104.2% on the first half of 2020.









