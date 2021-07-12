|
10.30-12.30
Greeting message
Mara Carfagna
Minister for the South and Territorial Cohesion
Opening of proceedings
Dominic De
Crescenzo - Coordinator of Confetra Mezzogiorno
THE SOUTHERN PORT BETWEEN
AFRICA AND THE FAR EAST, DIGITAL TRANSITION AND THE GREEN NEW DEAL. verse
A NEW STRATEGY.
Alessandro Panaro - Service Manager
Maritime &Energy SRM
round table
Ermanno Giamberini
President of Confetra Campania
discuss with:
Andrea Annunziata - President of ACSP Mar
Central Tyrrhenian Sea
Luca Becce - Commission Coordinator
Confetra Ports
Mario Mega - AdSP President of the
strait
Umberto Masucci - President The
Intemational Propeller Clubs
Ugo Patroni Griffi - President of AdSP Mare
Southern Adriatic
Concludes
Raffaella Paita - President
Transport Committee Chamber of Deputies
hours 14.00-16.00
THE SOUTHERN INFRASTRUCTURE SYSTEM,
STATE AND DEVELOPMENT PROSPECTS. LE ZES THE FIELD ON WHICH YOU
DOES THE OVERCOMING OF THE SOUTHERN CONNECTIVE GAP PLAY?
Introduces
Ennio Cascetta - Professor
Federico Il University
round table
Mauro Nicosia
President of Confetra Sicilia
discuss with:
Giancarlo Cangiano - Uir Vice President
Alberto Gambescia - Sole Director
Study and Development
Vittorio Marzano - Task Coordinator
Force Infrastructure Confetra
Anna Masutti - President of AFI
lole Nicolai - Tax consultant
of advantage high enterprises
Federico Pirro - Professor at the
DISUM Department University of Bari
Concludes
Mauro Coltorti - President
Public Works Commission Senate of the Republic
hours 16.00-18.00
PNRR: THE BEGINNING OF A NATIONAL POLICY
FOR LOGISTICS? INVESTMENT AND REFORM IN THE MEZZOGIORNO: EXPECTATIONS AND
HOPES FOR STRUCTURAL GROWTH.
Ivano Russo - General Manager of Confetra
discuss it with:
Giuseppe Catalano - Head of Structure
MIMS Mission Technique
Vito Grassi - Vice President and
President of the Council of Regional and Regional Representations
Territorial Cohesion Policies Confindustria
Nereo Marcucci - Vice President with
delegation to the Confetra Recovery Fund
Silvia Moretto - Vice President Vicaria
Confetra and President Fedespedi
Conclude
Guido Nicolini - President of Confetra
Teresa Bellanova - Deputy Minister of
Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility