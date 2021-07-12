ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
July 12, 2021

Tomorrow the States General of Logistics of the noon

Event divided into three different thematic sessions

Tomorrow in Naples, at the San Lorenzo Museum Complex Major, the States General of Logistics of the noon. Presenting the event promoted by the Regional Confetra of Campania, Puglia and Sicily and from the Territorial of Naples, Bari, Palermo and Cagliari, the coordinator of Confetra Mezzogiorno, Domenico De Crescenzo, underlined that «in the last ten years, net of Covid, the GDP of the South has recorded a demeaning figure: -6%. In the same period Italy is grew by 2.4% compared to an EU average of +11.7%. The summary of such data - noted De Crescenzo - it is very simple: the South sinks and the country barely floats. On this scenario then hit The Covid, with another fall vertical of GDP, more or less homogeneous in the different areas of the Country, by another nine points. Can logistics - asks De Crescenzo - be a leading sector for recovery, even in key to territorial cohesion?'

Tomorrow, in three different thematic sessions, we will discuss of ports and ZES, infrastructure gap, dialogue logistics-manufacturing, European funds and PNRR. To watch the live event streaming you need to subscribe to this address.


program

10.30-12.30

Greeting message
Mara Carfagna Minister for the South and Territorial Cohesion


Opening of proceedings
Dominic De Crescenzo - Coordinator of Confetra Mezzogiorno


THE SOUTHERN PORT BETWEEN AFRICA AND THE FAR EAST, DIGITAL TRANSITION AND THE GREEN NEW DEAL. verse A NEW STRATEGY.


Alessandro Panaro - Service Manager Maritime &Energy SRM


round table
Ermanno Giamberini President of Confetra Campania


discuss with:


Andrea Annunziata - President of ACSP Mar Central Tyrrhenian Sea


Luca Becce - Commission Coordinator Confetra Ports


Mario Mega - AdSP President of the strait


Umberto Masucci - President The Intemational Propeller Clubs


Ugo Patroni Griffi - President of AdSP Mare Southern Adriatic


Concludes
Raffaella Paita - President Transport Committee Chamber of Deputies



hours 14.00-16.00

THE SOUTHERN INFRASTRUCTURE SYSTEM, STATE AND DEVELOPMENT PROSPECTS. LE ZES THE FIELD ON WHICH YOU DOES THE OVERCOMING OF THE SOUTHERN CONNECTIVE GAP PLAY?


Introduces
Ennio Cascetta - Professor Federico Il University


round table
Mauro Nicosia President of Confetra Sicilia


discuss with:


Giancarlo Cangiano - Uir Vice President


Alberto Gambescia - Sole Director Study and Development


Vittorio Marzano - Task Coordinator Force Infrastructure Confetra


Anna Masutti - President of AFI


lole Nicolai - Tax consultant of advantage high enterprises


Federico Pirro - Professor at the DISUM Department University of Bari


Concludes
Mauro Coltorti - President Public Works Commission Senate of the Republic



hours 16.00-18.00

PNRR: THE BEGINNING OF A NATIONAL POLICY FOR LOGISTICS? INVESTMENT AND REFORM IN THE MEZZOGIORNO: EXPECTATIONS AND HOPES FOR STRUCTURAL GROWTH.


Ivano Russo - General Manager of Confetra


discuss it with:


Giuseppe Catalano - Head of Structure MIMS Mission Technique


Vito Grassi - Vice President and President of the Council of Regional and Regional Representations Territorial Cohesion Policies Confindustria


Nereo Marcucci - Vice President with delegation to the Confetra Recovery Fund


Silvia Moretto - Vice President Vicaria Confetra and President Fedespedi


Conclude


Guido Nicolini - President of Confetra


Teresa Bellanova - Deputy Minister of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility

