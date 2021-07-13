



July 13, 2021

In the first half of this year it was recorded the lowest number of accidents since 1994

In the first half of 2021, there were 68 acts of piracy against ships, number of accidents that is lower of -31% compared to the first half of last year and is the lowest since 1994. The Piracy Reporting Center (PRC) of the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) has announced that in the first six months of this year, 61 ships were boarded, four were were the assault attempts, two ships were the subject of blows a gunshot and a ship was seized. The PRC has pointed out that, despite the fact that the number of accidents has fallen, however, the level of violence against the crews of the ships remained elevated, with 50 seafarers kidnapped, three threatened and two attacked, a seaman taken hostage, one wounded and a seafarer killed.

In the first half of 2021, 32% of all accidents it occurred in the Gulf of Guinea, where it occurred all 50 kidnappings of seafarers and the killing of a crew member. In the Strait of Singapore were recorded 16 accidents compared to 11 in the first half of the 2020 and on the rise were also the accidents off the coast of the Peru's coasts that have doubled to nine.

If in the first quarter of 2021 the number of acts of piracy is decreased by -19% on the same period last year, in the the next quarter the decline was more accentuated (-41%) there were 30 accidents compared to 51 in the second quarter of 2020.









