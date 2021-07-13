|
|
|
|
July 13, 2021
|
|
- Significant decrease in the number of acts of piracy
against ships
-
- In the first half of this year it was
recorded the lowest number of accidents since 1994
-
- In the first half of 2021, there were 68 acts of
piracy against ships, number of accidents that is lower
of -31% compared to the first half of last year and is
the lowest since 1994. The Piracy Reporting Center (PRC)
of the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) has announced that in the first
six months of this year, 61 ships were boarded, four were
were the assault attempts, two ships were the subject of blows
a gunshot and a ship was seized. The PRC has
pointed out that, despite the fact that the number of accidents has fallen,
however, the level of violence against the crews of the
ships remained elevated, with 50 seafarers kidnapped, three
threatened and two attacked, a seaman taken hostage, one
wounded and a seafarer killed.
-
- In the first half of 2021, 32% of all accidents
it occurred in the Gulf of Guinea, where it occurred
all 50 kidnappings of seafarers and the killing of
a crew member. In the Strait of Singapore were
recorded 16 accidents compared to 11 in the first half of the
2020 and on the rise were also the accidents off the coast of the
Peru's coasts that have doubled to nine.
-
- If in the first quarter of 2021 the number of acts of piracy is
decreased by -19% on the same period last year, in the
the next quarter the decline was more
accentuated (-41%) there were 30 accidents compared to 51
in the second quarter of 2020.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail