



July 13, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In June the traffic in the port of Singapore is increased by +1.1%

In the first half of 2021, 301.3 were handled million tons of cargo (+3.0%)

Last month the port of Singapore handled 48.7 million of tons, with an increase of +1.1% on June 2020, of which 30.1 million tons of containerized cargo (+7.2%) made with a container handling of 3.1 million teu (+7.1%), 1.7 million tonnes of conventional goods (+43.5%), 15.2 million oil bulk (-12.1%) and 1.7 million of other bulk (+6.6%).

In the entire first half of 2021, the Asian port of call handled a total of 301.3 million tonnes, in growth of +3.0% on the same period last year. in the container sector traffic was 182.1 million tonnes (+4.7%) with container handling of 18.7 million TEU (+5.0%). Conventional goods amounted to 11.2 million tonnes (+13.3%). Oil bulk have totalled 95.7 million tonnes (-3.3%) and other types in bulk have reached a new historical record having stood at 12.1 million tonnes (+26.7%).











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec