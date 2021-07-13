|
July 13, 2021
- In June the traffic in the port of Singapore is
increased by +1.1%
- In the first half of 2021, 301.3 were handled
million tons of cargo (+3.0%)
- Last month the port of Singapore handled 48.7 million
of tons, with an increase of +1.1% on June 2020, of which
30.1 million tons of containerized cargo (+7.2%)
made with a container handling of 3.1 million
teu (+7.1%), 1.7 million tonnes of conventional goods
(+43.5%), 15.2 million oil bulk (-12.1%) and 1.7 million
of other bulk (+6.6%).
- In the entire first half of 2021, the Asian port of call
handled a total of 301.3 million tonnes, in
growth of +3.0% on the same period last year. in the
container sector traffic was 182.1 million
tonnes (+4.7%) with container handling of 18.7
million TEU (+5.0%). Conventional goods amounted to 11.2
million tonnes (+13.3%). Oil bulk have
totalled 95.7 million tonnes (-3.3%) and other types
in bulk have reached a new historical record having
stood at 12.1 million tonnes (+26.7%).
