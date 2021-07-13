



July 13, 2021

In the second quarter of 2021, 504 thousand vehicles handled heavy (+35.9%) and 1,271 trains (+55.2%)

In the first half of this year, truck traffic in the Bologna Interporto recorded an increase of +20.8% having been 969 thousand vehicles compared to 802 thousand in the first half of 2020 when a drop of -8.7% was marked on the same period of the previous year. The growth of the rail traffic in the interport that in the first six months of 2021 was 2,433 trains for a total of 35 thousand railway wagons, with increases of +47.6% and +44.0% respectively on the first half of 2020 when the two totals were in increase of +7.1% in relation to the number of trains and decreased -4.8% in relation to the number of railway wagons compared to the first half of 2019.

In the second quarter of 2021 alone, truck traffic is status of 504 thousand heavy vehicles, with an increase of +35.9% on the period April-June last year, while traffic railway was 1,271 trains (+55.2%) for aggregates 19 thousand railway wagons (+59.0%).











