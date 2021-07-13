|
July 13, 2021
- Both traffic is growing in the Bologna Interporto
trucking and rail
- In the second quarter of 2021, 504 thousand vehicles handled
heavy (+35.9%) and 1,271 trains (+55.2%)
- In the first half of this year, truck traffic
in the Bologna Interporto recorded an increase of +20.8%
having been 969 thousand vehicles compared to 802 thousand in the first half
of 2020 when a drop of -8.7% was marked on the same
period of the previous year. The growth of the
rail traffic in the interport that in the first six
months of 2021 was 2,433 trains for a total of 35 thousand
railway wagons, with increases of +47.6% and +44.0% respectively
on the first half of 2020 when the two totals were in
increase of +7.1% in relation to the number of trains and decreased
-4.8% in relation to the number of railway wagons compared to the
first half of 2019.
- In the second quarter of 2021 alone, truck traffic is
status of 504 thousand heavy vehicles, with an increase of +35.9% on the
period April-June last year, while traffic
railway was 1,271 trains (+55.2%) for aggregates
19 thousand railway wagons (+59.0%).
