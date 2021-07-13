|
|
|
|
July 13, 2021
|
|
- From the first of August, large ships will no longer be able to
reach Venice through the San Marco Basin, the Canal of
San Marco and the Giudecca Canal
-
- Today the government adopted the decree-law
-
- Today the Council of Ministers adopted the decree-law in
on the basis of which - explained the Minister of Infrastructure and
Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, illustrating the
measure - «from the first of August 2021 large ships do not
they will be able to reach Venice through the San Basin
Marco, the Canale di San Marco and the Canale della Giudecca».
By approving the rule, the government has specified that it is
provisions which 'intervene immediately with caution and
the refreshments necessary to mitigate the employment impact on the sector
and they join the competition of ideas, whose call is already
published, for the future realization and management of points
docking outside the protected areas of the lagoon with the aim of
make the cross-border activity compatible with the
landscape and environmental protection». The executive has
it was specified that 'at the same time the work of
completion of the Mose and will be realized in a short time
the Authority of the Lagoon with the rebirth of the Magistrate at the
water'.
-
- Minister Giovannini clarified that with the decree-law, which
provides for interventions to compensate for the losses of operators
The commission's decision to protect employment has also been decided.
investments of 157 million to create temporary landings
within the Marghera area». Pointing out that "the
Specific arrangement for Venice fits within a
measure safeguarding all declared waterways
national monument», Giovannini said he was convinced
«that the defense of Venice and its lagoon, combined with
substantial investment in its economic and social future, both
a wealth for the whole country".
-
- «The competition of ideas published on June 29th
by the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Northern - the minister continued - will allow to
identify the best structural solution for landings outside
lagoon, able to reconcile the needs of protection of the
heritage and economic and social development of the entire area. From
next year, the first landings will be made in Marghera.
On the other hand, the interventions of this government to protect and develop
of Venice are all-round. I remember - added Giovannini - the
resources made available for the completion of the Mose and for the
related landscape works and projects for the Venice area
provided for in the PNRR, including actions to increase capacity
port and infrastructure resilience to change
Climate change. Eur 80 million is earmarked for this purpose, to which
they add 90 million for the electrification of the quays».
The Minister also recalled that, in the context of a convention
with the Region reserved for local maritime public transport and
more than 131 million have been allocated to the purchase of
62 naval units and the refitting of 37 ferry vessels and
motobattelli in addition to the purchase and renovation of pontoons
floating furniture. Finally - underlined Giovannini - the
Government is proceeding to define the rail link of
Venice with Marco Polo International Airport».
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail