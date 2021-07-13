



July 13, 2021

Original news From the first of August, large ships will no longer be able to reach Venice through the San Marco Basin, the Canal of San Marco and the Giudecca Canal

Today the government adopted the decree-law

Today the Council of Ministers adopted the decree-law in on the basis of which - explained the Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, illustrating the measure - «from the first of August 2021 large ships do not they will be able to reach Venice through the San Basin Marco, the Canale di San Marco and the Canale della Giudecca». By approving the rule, the government has specified that it is provisions which 'intervene immediately with caution and the refreshments necessary to mitigate the employment impact on the sector and they join the competition of ideas, whose call is already published, for the future realization and management of points docking outside the protected areas of the lagoon with the aim of make the cross-border activity compatible with the landscape and environmental protection». The executive has it was specified that 'at the same time the work of completion of the Mose and will be realized in a short time the Authority of the Lagoon with the rebirth of the Magistrate at the water'.

Minister Giovannini clarified that with the decree-law, which provides for interventions to compensate for the losses of operators The commission's decision to protect employment has also been decided. investments of 157 million to create temporary landings within the Marghera area». Pointing out that "the Specific arrangement for Venice fits within a measure safeguarding all declared waterways national monument», Giovannini said he was convinced «that the defense of Venice and its lagoon, combined with substantial investment in its economic and social future, both a wealth for the whole country".

«The competition of ideas published on June 29th by the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Northern - the minister continued - will allow to identify the best structural solution for landings outside lagoon, able to reconcile the needs of protection of the heritage and economic and social development of the entire area. From next year, the first landings will be made in Marghera. On the other hand, the interventions of this government to protect and develop of Venice are all-round. I remember - added Giovannini - the resources made available for the completion of the Mose and for the related landscape works and projects for the Venice area provided for in the PNRR, including actions to increase capacity port and infrastructure resilience to change Climate change. Eur 80 million is earmarked for this purpose, to which they add 90 million for the electrification of the quays». The Minister also recalled that, in the context of a convention with the Region reserved for local maritime public transport and more than 131 million have been allocated to the purchase of 62 naval units and the refitting of 37 ferry vessels and motobattelli in addition to the purchase and renovation of pontoons floating furniture. Finally - underlined Giovannini - the Government is proceeding to define the rail link of Venice with Marco Polo International Airport».







