July 14, 2021
- Filt Cgil, do not abandon companies and workers
involved in the removal of large ships from Venice
- Colombo: workers' rights cannot be silenced
with the 157 million of the fund, useful to realize the landings
provisional in Marghera
- Referring to yesterday's government measure banning
large ships to reach Venice, starting from the next first
August, through the San Marco Basin, the San Marco Canal and
the Giudecca Canal, the Filt Cgil union said it was
immediately available "for a specific and urgent meeting
with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility
Sustainable and the Ministry of Culture to represent the
our concerns and needs for activities
port and maritime of Venice, directly involved by the new
measure but above all to offer workers certainty and
not promises."
- Stressing that "the protection of the environment and the lagoon
Venice can not be exchanged for a major loss
the national secretary of the Filt Cgil,
Natale Colombo, specified that on the part of the union there is no
no opposition "to safeguard the lagoon of
Venice and its beauties and we respect everything and everyone, but - has
pointed out - provided that companies and businesses are not abandoned
workers involved, already heavily damaged by the
effects of the pandemic on passenger and cruise traffic in
particular. The rights of workers - colombo pointed out - not
they can be silenced with the 157 million of the fund, useful to
also realize the temporary landings in Marghera. It is the
usual two-stroke policy that risks announcing yet another
disaster to the economy of the country and in particular of the territory
Venetian".
- "We are - concluded the national secretary of the union
- for a solution capable of balancing the two needs
so that the protection of the environment and work can be
guaranteed at par in a solution without operational gaps
to give continuity to the economy of that territory".
