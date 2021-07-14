



July 14, 2021

Original news Filt Cgil, do not abandon companies and workers involved in the removal of large ships from Venice

Colombo: workers' rights cannot be silenced with the 157 million of the fund, useful to realize the landings provisional in Marghera

Referring to yesterday's government measure banning large ships to reach Venice, starting from the next first August, through the San Marco Basin, the San Marco Canal and the Giudecca Canal, the Filt Cgil union said it was immediately available "for a specific and urgent meeting with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility Sustainable and the Ministry of Culture to represent the our concerns and needs for activities port and maritime of Venice, directly involved by the new measure but above all to offer workers certainty and not promises."

Stressing that "the protection of the environment and the lagoon Venice can not be exchanged for a major loss the national secretary of the Filt Cgil, Natale Colombo, specified that on the part of the union there is no no opposition "to safeguard the lagoon of Venice and its beauties and we respect everything and everyone, but - has pointed out - provided that companies and businesses are not abandoned workers involved, already heavily damaged by the effects of the pandemic on passenger and cruise traffic in particular. The rights of workers - colombo pointed out - not they can be silenced with the 157 million of the fund, useful to also realize the temporary landings in Marghera. It is the usual two-stroke policy that risks announcing yet another disaster to the economy of the country and in particular of the territory Venetian".

"We are - concluded the national secretary of the union - for a solution capable of balancing the two needs so that the protection of the environment and work can be guaranteed at par in a solution without operational gaps to give continuity to the economy of that territory".







