



July 14, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Saints (Federagenti): with yesterday's decree it was taken a very serious decision that resets a cruise port as Venice

Open letter to the President of the Council of Ministers

Federagenti sharply criticizes the decision taken yesterday by the Government to ban from next August the arrival of the large cruise ships at Venice Maritime Station through the San Marco Basin, the San Marco Canal and the Giudecca Canal. In an open letter to the President of the Council, Mario Draghi, the President of the Federation of Italian maritime agencies, Alessandro Santi, denounced that "with a decree was decided the zeroing of a cruise port, not just any port, that of Venice. A very serious decision - he underlined - assumed under the banner of a "politically correct" international impact on at least 4,000 families. And in perspective on another 21,000».

Bitterly noting that "Venice is finally a monument on the sea, and continues its path to its mortifies museization", in the letter it is noted that "the Italian ports, President, are warned: they can become national monument, with high probability given the history that it distinguishes us, and in the time of a decree, disappear from paper of world trade. And with the port thousands of families who from the port draw their livelihood: sustainability social is put in the background compared to the "cultural" one. No dialogue or confrontation but terribly impactful choices and nebulous proposals of Covid-like economic support: we of the port we are different.

«To the lack of choices of past years and precedents governments of the "large ships" issue - continues the open letter - is now put solution that represents a dramatic discontinuity that does not allow in any way transition phases and, in the absence of moorings still available and however sufficient, it immediately obliges the companies to change itineraries and schedule for the next few years finding new ports of call, probably not in the Adriatic and perhaps not even in Italy. Even the luxury ship is penalized by lowering further the limit imposed by the Clini Passera decree of 40,000 to 25,000 tonnes of tonnage and introducing further new limits dimensionals derived from unspecified risk analysis: a blow deadly for high-end cruise traffic and that guaranteed overnight stays in the five stars and laute expenses in the shops of the area marciana".

«Since August, perhaps - concludes the letter of Saints - we will see a better city, where the problems, and are not few, will disappear suddenly, at least in the objectives of the government and with the complacency of UNESCO and many "citizens of the world": of course, however, there is that the death of cruises in Venice and culture and professionalism, heritage of so many women and men who, as done by so many Venetians in these years, will leave the city to go to to make professionals and "citizens" in other ports of the world".







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail