|
|
|
|
July 14, 2021
|
|
- Saints (Federagenti): with yesterday's decree it was
taken a very serious decision that resets a cruise port as
Venice
-
- Open letter to the President of the Council of Ministers
-
- Federagenti sharply criticizes the decision taken yesterday by the
Government to ban from next August the arrival of the
large cruise ships at Venice Maritime Station
through the San Marco Basin, the San Marco Canal and the
Giudecca Canal. In an open letter to the President of the
Council, Mario Draghi, the President of the Federation of
Italian maritime agencies, Alessandro Santi, denounced that "with
a decree was decided the zeroing of a cruise port,
not just any port, that of Venice. A very serious decision
- he underlined - assumed under the banner of a "politically
correct" international impact on at least 4,000 families.
And in perspective on another 21,000».
-
- Bitterly noting that "Venice is finally a
monument on the sea, and continues its path to its
mortifies museization", in the letter it is noted that "the
Italian ports, President, are warned: they can become
national monument, with high probability given the history that
it distinguishes us, and in the time of a decree, disappear from paper
of world trade. And with the port thousands of families who from the
port draw their livelihood: sustainability
social is put in the background compared to the "cultural" one.
No dialogue or confrontation but terribly impactful choices and
nebulous proposals of Covid-like economic support: we of the port
we are different.
-
- «To the lack of choices of past years and precedents
governments of the "large ships" issue - continues the
open letter - is now put solution that represents a
dramatic discontinuity that does not allow in any way
transition phases and, in the absence of moorings still available and
however sufficient, it immediately obliges the companies to
change itineraries and schedule for the next few years finding
new ports of call, probably not in the Adriatic and perhaps not even
in Italy. Even the luxury ship is penalized by lowering
further the limit imposed by the Clini Passera decree of 40,000
to 25,000 tonnes of tonnage and introducing further new limits
dimensionals derived from unspecified risk analysis: a blow
deadly for high-end cruise traffic and that guaranteed
overnight stays in the five stars and laute expenses in the shops of the area
marciana".
-
- «Since August, perhaps - concludes the letter of Saints
- we will see a better city, where the problems, and are not
few, will disappear suddenly, at least in the objectives of the government and with
the complacency of UNESCO and many "citizens of the world":
of course, however, there is that the
death of cruises in Venice and culture and professionalism,
heritage of so many women and men who, as done by so many
Venetians in these years, will leave the city to go to
to make professionals and "citizens" in other ports of the
world".
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail