July 14, 2021
- The European Commission confirms its proposal to include the
shipping in the ETS system from 2023, with a period of
three-year transition
-
- While preferring an international approach to the issue,
the ECSA does not make it a drama. The reaction of the ICS is completely opposite,
accusing Brussels of using the opportunity to raise the money
to pay for the EU's economic recovery plans
-
- Today the European Commission adopted the package of proposals
to make EU policies on climate, energy, use
soil, transport and taxation to reduce the
net greenhouse gas emissions of at least 55% by
2030 compared to 1990 levels, a strategy of
include emissions from transport for the first time
maritime in the Emissions Trading System (ETS)
of the EU. «We chose carbon pricing - explained the
President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen explaining the
package of proposals - as a clear guide and instrument based on the
market with social compensation. And the principle is
simple: the co2 emission must have a price, a price on the
CO2 that incentivizes consumers, producers and innovators to choose
clean technologies, to move towards clean products and
Sustainable. And we know that carbon pricing works. ours
current emissions trading system - highlighted
von der Leyen referring to the 42.8% reduction in emissions
generated by the production of electricity and the
high energy intensity achieved in the last 16 years -
has already made a significant contribution to reducing the
emissions in industry and energy production. therefore
we will strengthen the existing system in these areas. And we will make the
Emissions trading scheme applicable to transport
We will extend it to the maritime sector. We need it - it has
specified - since it is enough to consider that a cruise ship, from
alone, it consumes as much CO2 daily as 80,000 cars».
-
- The package provides for the gradual extension of the ETS to the
maritime transport from 2023, with a period of
transition lasting three years. To be included will be the
ships of more than 5,000 gross tonnage and the system will cover
the entire intra-European maritime traffic and 50% of the journeys
non-European seafarers.
-
- With specific reference to shipping, the package of measures
presented today by the European Commission includes a proposal for
Regulation for the use in the maritime transport sector of
renewable and low-carbon fuels. It is
of the FuelEU Maritime initiative, which provides for the establishment of a
maximum limit on the greenhouse gas content of energy
used by ships calling at European ports. «With
our three transport-specific initiatives, ReFuel
Aviation, FuelEU Maritime and the Infrastructure Regulation for
alternative fuels - explained the European Commissioner for
Transport, Adina Valean - we will support the transition of the sector
transport to a system adapted to future needs.
We will create a market for sustainable alternative fuels and
low-carbon technologies, while preparing
the appropriate infrastructure to ensure a wide spread of
zero-emission vehicles and ships. This package is not limited
the adoption of measures to make mobility "green"
and logistics. This is an opportunity to make the EU
a leading market for cutting-edge technologies».
-
- If the Association of European Shipowners has welcomed
the climate package presented today by the
European Commission, while specifying that with regard to the
an international approach to shipping would have been preferable to
problem, the international shipowners association ICS has
Bitterly disapproved of the decision to include transportation
maritime in the EU ETS.
-
- "Although we would have preferred an international solution
for maritime transport - confirmed the president
of the Europan Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA), Claes
Berglund - we welcome the EU's increased ambition in
climate and we recognise that maritime transport should
contribute with its fair share to the crisis
climate, including at EU level.' Recalling that the ECSA
supports the creation of a dedicated fund under the system
EU ETS to stabilise the carbon price, a measure
whereas the association considers to be particularly important for the
numerous small and medium-sized shipping companies,
Berglund pointed out that it is "of the utmost importance that
the proceeds from the ETS are used to support the
decarbonisation of maritime transport and not being added to the
Member States' budgets. A sector-specific fund - has
the president of the ECSA - has already received a
significant support from the European Parliament, NGOs and
from the stakehoder of the sector and we sincerely hope that in
Future Member States to take into account this clear
signal».
-
- The ECSA confirmed the need for the phased period
transition for the inclusion of shipping emissions in the
ETS, stressing that it is important to allow time
sufficient to provide guidance for investment and to
identify potential errors in system design.
-
- If the European shipowners' association has expressed its support in the
the FuelEU Maritime initiative, however, has
specified that this proposal does not appear to be consistent or
with the other proposals of the "Fit for 55" climate package
presented today nor with the general growth of ambitions
on climate. 'Encouraging the use of biofuels
purchased outside the EU - noted the Secretary-General
of the ECSA, Martin Dorsman - could create difficulties
in the application putting at risk the achievement of the
reduction of emissions. Although it is of the maximum
it is important that flexibility is safeguarded - it has
Clarified Dorsman - the introduction of double counting should be avoided
or double requirements. The main obligation of compliance
in relation to compliance with new standards - said the
Secretary-General of the ECSA - it should be up to the suppliers of
eu fuel'.
-
- Always referring to the provisions of the initiative
FuelEU Maritime, Dorsman also noted that with the imposition
of a financial penalty to be borne by the vessels, in the event that
Onshore Power Supply (OPS) infrastructure is unavailable
in a port, the wrong entity is penalized: «how much
less - he stressed - ships should be exempted from the
OPS requirement when port infrastructure is not
available or not compatible with the equipment of the
ships'.
-
- If the ECSA is not a rejection of the package
on climate presented today by the European Commission, that
of the International Chamber of Shipping it is certainly: «at the
beyond being an ideological exercise aimed at increasing
of revenue that will greatly irritate trading partners
eu - blamed ICS Secretary-General Guy Platten
- it's hard to see what the extension will get
of the EU ETS to shipping with respect to CO2 reduction, in
particular given the fact that the proposal covers only about 7.5%
of global emissions from maritime transport. This - has
Platten denounced - could significantly delay the negotiations on the
climate for the remaining 92.5% of shipping emissions. Know
that non-European states such as Japan - said the
Secretary-General of the ICS - have already demonstrated
concern about this diplomatic balance and the imposition
unilateral and extraterritorial of a tax on trade. that
- complained Platten - can not be fair to companies
of non-European navigation that would be forced to pay
billions of euros to support the EU's economic recovery plans,
In particular, in the context of a scheme which undermines the negotiations on the
CO2'
-
- "It's clear from the way these schemes work in
other sectors - explained Platten - that there will be consequences
I would like to say that I would like to say that I do not need to do so. Exist
simpler and more effective options, such as a tax
global on fuel, but - sarcastically highlighted the
Secretary-General of the ICS - require political leadership
rather than political opportunism. For the ICS - he added -
another essential issue is that who pays the cost of the
fuel should be the same person who ultimately pays the cost
of carbon quotas'.
-
- «It is also disappointing - he continued critically
Platten - the non-inclusion in the proposal of investments in
research and development, at a time when International Energy
Agency and the new US administration are highlighting that the
reduction of emissions will only be possible with the development of
of technologies that do not currently exist. Communicating a thing
at the beginning of the process and then disprove it to pay for a post recovery
Covid - accused the representative of the shipowners' association
international - sends a clear message to the industry about the
the fact that the EU is not really serious about the
decarbonisation of global maritime transport. This sends
also a message that goes beyond shipping and that
suggests that the political and investment risk in Europe is
elevated. All this - concluded Platten referring to the
proposal for a supported shipping decarbonisation programme
from the ICS - it only shows that there is a need for the fund from
five billion dollars for maritime research
of the IMO'.
