



July 14, 2021

Original news

While preferring an international approach to the issue, the ECSA does not make it a drama. The reaction of the ICS is completely opposite, accusing Brussels of using the opportunity to raise the money to pay for the EU's economic recovery plans

Today the European Commission adopted the package of proposals to make EU policies on climate, energy, use soil, transport and taxation to reduce the net greenhouse gas emissions of at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, a strategy of include emissions from transport for the first time maritime in the Emissions Trading System (ETS) of the EU. «We chose carbon pricing - explained the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen explaining the package of proposals - as a clear guide and instrument based on the market with social compensation. And the principle is simple: the co2 emission must have a price, a price on the CO2 that incentivizes consumers, producers and innovators to choose clean technologies, to move towards clean products and Sustainable. And we know that carbon pricing works. ours current emissions trading system - highlighted von der Leyen referring to the 42.8% reduction in emissions generated by the production of electricity and the high energy intensity achieved in the last 16 years - has already made a significant contribution to reducing the emissions in industry and energy production. therefore we will strengthen the existing system in these areas. And we will make the Emissions trading scheme applicable to transport We will extend it to the maritime sector. We need it - it has specified - since it is enough to consider that a cruise ship, from alone, it consumes as much CO2 daily as 80,000 cars».

The package provides for the gradual extension of the ETS to the maritime transport from 2023, with a period of transition lasting three years. To be included will be the ships of more than 5,000 gross tonnage and the system will cover the entire intra-European maritime traffic and 50% of the journeys non-European seafarers.

With specific reference to shipping, the package of measures presented today by the European Commission includes a proposal for Regulation for the use in the maritime transport sector of renewable and low-carbon fuels. It is of the FuelEU Maritime initiative, which provides for the establishment of a maximum limit on the greenhouse gas content of energy used by ships calling at European ports. «With our three transport-specific initiatives, ReFuel Aviation, FuelEU Maritime and the Infrastructure Regulation for alternative fuels - explained the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean - we will support the transition of the sector transport to a system adapted to future needs. We will create a market for sustainable alternative fuels and low-carbon technologies, while preparing the appropriate infrastructure to ensure a wide spread of zero-emission vehicles and ships. This package is not limited the adoption of measures to make mobility "green" and logistics. This is an opportunity to make the EU a leading market for cutting-edge technologies».

If the Association of European Shipowners has welcomed the climate package presented today by the European Commission, while specifying that with regard to the an international approach to shipping would have been preferable to problem, the international shipowners association ICS has Bitterly disapproved of the decision to include transportation maritime in the EU ETS.

"Although we would have preferred an international solution for maritime transport - confirmed the president of the Europan Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA), Claes Berglund - we welcome the EU's increased ambition in climate and we recognise that maritime transport should contribute with its fair share to the crisis climate, including at EU level.' Recalling that the ECSA supports the creation of a dedicated fund under the system EU ETS to stabilise the carbon price, a measure whereas the association considers to be particularly important for the numerous small and medium-sized shipping companies, Berglund pointed out that it is "of the utmost importance that the proceeds from the ETS are used to support the decarbonisation of maritime transport and not being added to the Member States' budgets. A sector-specific fund - has the president of the ECSA - has already received a significant support from the European Parliament, NGOs and from the stakehoder of the sector and we sincerely hope that in Future Member States to take into account this clear signal».

The ECSA confirmed the need for the phased period transition for the inclusion of shipping emissions in the ETS, stressing that it is important to allow time sufficient to provide guidance for investment and to identify potential errors in system design.

If the European shipowners' association has expressed its support in the the FuelEU Maritime initiative, however, has specified that this proposal does not appear to be consistent or with the other proposals of the "Fit for 55" climate package presented today nor with the general growth of ambitions on climate. 'Encouraging the use of biofuels purchased outside the EU - noted the Secretary-General of the ECSA, Martin Dorsman - could create difficulties in the application putting at risk the achievement of the reduction of emissions. Although it is of the maximum it is important that flexibility is safeguarded - it has Clarified Dorsman - the introduction of double counting should be avoided or double requirements. The main obligation of compliance in relation to compliance with new standards - said the Secretary-General of the ECSA - it should be up to the suppliers of eu fuel'.

Always referring to the provisions of the initiative FuelEU Maritime, Dorsman also noted that with the imposition of a financial penalty to be borne by the vessels, in the event that Onshore Power Supply (OPS) infrastructure is unavailable in a port, the wrong entity is penalized: «how much less - he stressed - ships should be exempted from the OPS requirement when port infrastructure is not available or not compatible with the equipment of the ships'.

If the ECSA is not a rejection of the package on climate presented today by the European Commission, that of the International Chamber of Shipping it is certainly: «at the beyond being an ideological exercise aimed at increasing of revenue that will greatly irritate trading partners eu - blamed ICS Secretary-General Guy Platten - it's hard to see what the extension will get of the EU ETS to shipping with respect to CO2 reduction, in particular given the fact that the proposal covers only about 7.5% of global emissions from maritime transport. This - has Platten denounced - could significantly delay the negotiations on the climate for the remaining 92.5% of shipping emissions. Know that non-European states such as Japan - said the Secretary-General of the ICS - have already demonstrated concern about this diplomatic balance and the imposition unilateral and extraterritorial of a tax on trade. that - complained Platten - can not be fair to companies of non-European navigation that would be forced to pay billions of euros to support the EU's economic recovery plans, In particular, in the context of a scheme which undermines the negotiations on the CO2'

"It's clear from the way these schemes work in other sectors - explained Platten - that there will be consequences I would like to say that I would like to say that I do not need to do so. Exist simpler and more effective options, such as a tax global on fuel, but - sarcastically highlighted the Secretary-General of the ICS - require political leadership rather than political opportunism. For the ICS - he added - another essential issue is that who pays the cost of the fuel should be the same person who ultimately pays the cost of carbon quotas'.

«It is also disappointing - he continued critically Platten - the non-inclusion in the proposal of investments in research and development, at a time when International Energy Agency and the new US administration are highlighting that the reduction of emissions will only be possible with the development of of technologies that do not currently exist. Communicating a thing at the beginning of the process and then disprove it to pay for a post recovery Covid - accused the representative of the shipowners' association international - sends a clear message to the industry about the the fact that the EU is not really serious about the decarbonisation of global maritime transport. This sends also a message that goes beyond shipping and that suggests that the political and investment risk in Europe is elevated. All this - concluded Platten referring to the proposal for a supported shipping decarbonisation programme from the ICS - it only shows that there is a need for the fund from five billion dollars for maritime research of the IMO'.







