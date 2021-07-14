|
|
|
|
July 14, 2021
|
|
- T&E, well the inclusion of shipping in the EU ETS, but
not support for the use of LNG as fuel for ships
-
- Abbasov: the Commission remains the only major institution that
it continues to recklessly push the sector to invest in ships in
liquefied natural gas
-
- The non-governmental organization Transport &Environment
(T&E) welcomed the proposal to include the
maritime transport in the emissions trading scheme
the EU advanced today by the European Commission, underlining that
"for decades the sector has escaped taxation and is
even been exempted from the recent minimum requirements
corporate taxes agreed by world leaders». 'THE EU -
underlined the head of the shipping sector of
T&E, Faig Abbasov - is finally charging for transportation
maritime polluting. Now - he pointed out - the legislators must
defending a carbon market that covers extra-European travel,
so that the largest shipping companies do not
they can get by. ETS revenues should be reinvested
in the implementation of zero-emission ships and infrastructure
ports for recharging and refuelling hydrogen.'
-
- According to the organization, however, "it is a cause for concern
the fact that, according to T&E's analysis, the FuelEU proposal
Maritime could lead to gas being used by 2035
Natural liquefied and biofuels could be more
by half (55%) the energy used by ships which
they call at EU ports. This - noted T&E -
despite LNG offering minimal emission reductions and releases
methane, a gas for global warming up to 36 times more
powerful co2".
-
- Transport &Environment has shown that at the same time the
European Commission has proposed a new infrastructure law
(AFIR) which requires major ports to spend billions on
the installation of gas supply infrastructure for the
the legislation does not require or incentivise the
diffusion of sustainable fuels based on green hydrogen.
'The World Bank, the IEA, shipyards and shipowners -
noted Abbasov - now recognize the key role
green hydrogen in the decarbonization of shipping. the
Commission - he accused - remains the only major institution that
it continues to recklessly push the sector to invest in ships in
liquefied natural gas that will force us to further decades of
pollution and blocked assets. Governments and MEMBERS of the European Parliament
instead, they must shift the focus to the promotion of hydrogen and
of renewable ammonia'.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail