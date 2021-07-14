



July 14, 2021

Original news T&E, well the inclusion of shipping in the EU ETS, but not support for the use of LNG as fuel for ships

Abbasov: the Commission remains the only major institution that it continues to recklessly push the sector to invest in ships in liquefied natural gas

The non-governmental organization Transport &Environment (T&E) welcomed the proposal to include the maritime transport in the emissions trading scheme the EU advanced today by the European Commission, underlining that "for decades the sector has escaped taxation and is even been exempted from the recent minimum requirements corporate taxes agreed by world leaders». 'THE EU - underlined the head of the shipping sector of T&E, Faig Abbasov - is finally charging for transportation maritime polluting. Now - he pointed out - the legislators must defending a carbon market that covers extra-European travel, so that the largest shipping companies do not they can get by. ETS revenues should be reinvested in the implementation of zero-emission ships and infrastructure ports for recharging and refuelling hydrogen.'

According to the organization, however, "it is a cause for concern the fact that, according to T&E's analysis, the FuelEU proposal Maritime could lead to gas being used by 2035 Natural liquefied and biofuels could be more by half (55%) the energy used by ships which they call at EU ports. This - noted T&E - despite LNG offering minimal emission reductions and releases methane, a gas for global warming up to 36 times more powerful co2".

Transport &Environment has shown that at the same time the European Commission has proposed a new infrastructure law (AFIR) which requires major ports to spend billions on the installation of gas supply infrastructure for the the legislation does not require or incentivise the diffusion of sustainable fuels based on green hydrogen. 'The World Bank, the IEA, shipyards and shipowners - noted Abbasov - now recognize the key role green hydrogen in the decarbonization of shipping. the Commission - he accused - remains the only major institution that it continues to recklessly push the sector to invest in ships in liquefied natural gas that will force us to further decades of pollution and blocked assets. Governments and MEMBERS of the European Parliament instead, they must shift the focus to the promotion of hydrogen and of renewable ammonia'.







