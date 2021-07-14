



July 14, 2021

Original news Mattioli (Confitarma): the no to large ships in Venice is accompanied by refreshments adapted to the needs of the operators

The operators - he stressed - would have expected a different timing to be able to set new programs

Commenting on yesterday's decision of the Council of Ministers of prohibit from the first of August cruise ships from arrive at the Maritime Station of the port of Venice, the President of the Italian Confederation of Shipowners (Confitarma), Mario Mattioli, pointed out that it is the "logic conclusion of a path started ten years ago. However - has stressed - traders would have expected a different timing to be able to set new programs, especially in view of a recovery after more than a year of substantial detention of the ships. It will therefore be important - added Mattioli - that the refreshments announced are adapted to the needs of operators, taking into account also the difficulties faced by the sector cruise and its induced due to the restrictions imposed to face the Covid-19 pandemic».

"In any case - continued the president of the association - I reiterate the maximum availability of Confitarma and italian armament to collaborate with the government to find the best solutions for all parties involved and especially to protect the wonderful city of Venice that the whole world envies us. But, in order to ensure a future sustainable for cruise activities in Venice, is It is essential and urgent to have a concrete coordination of the institutions with operators and associations and we hope so that we can soon convene a discussion table».

«The Italian armament - concluded Mattioli - is strongly committed to the unprecedented challenge of transition Ecological. This is a long-time commitment of our shipowners Which involves huge investments, as evidenced by the new units recently entered into operation, including those of the Costa group, the only cruise line with ships flying the flag Italian who recently presented his Manifesto for a sustainable and inclusive tourism that generates greater economic value and social in the destinations visited by its ships and, certainly, Venice is at the top of the list».







