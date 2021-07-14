|
|
|
|
July 14, 2021
|
|
- Mattioli (Confitarma): the no to large ships in Venice is
accompanied by refreshments adapted to the needs of the operators
-
- The operators - he stressed - would have expected a
different timing to be able to set new programs
-
- Commenting on yesterday's decision of the Council of Ministers of
prohibit from the first of August cruise ships from
arrive at the Maritime Station of the port of Venice, the
President of the Italian Confederation of Shipowners (Confitarma),
Mario Mattioli, pointed out that it is the "logic
conclusion of a path started ten years ago. However - has
stressed - traders would have expected a different
timing to be able to set new programs, especially in view
of a recovery after more than a year of substantial detention of the ships.
It will therefore be important - added Mattioli - that the refreshments
announced are adapted to the needs of operators,
taking into account also the difficulties faced by the sector
cruise and its induced due to the restrictions imposed
to face the Covid-19 pandemic».
-
- "In any case - continued the president
of the association - I reiterate the maximum availability of
Confitarma and italian armament to collaborate with the government
to find the best solutions for all parties involved and
especially to protect the wonderful city of Venice that
the whole world envies us. But, in order to ensure a future
sustainable for cruise activities in Venice, is
It is essential and urgent to have a concrete coordination of the
institutions with operators and associations and we hope
so that we can soon convene a discussion table».
-
- «The Italian armament - concluded Mattioli - is
strongly committed to the unprecedented challenge of transition
Ecological. This is a long-time commitment of our shipowners
Which involves huge investments, as evidenced by the new units
recently entered into operation, including those of the
Costa group, the only cruise line with ships flying the flag
Italian who recently presented his Manifesto for a
sustainable and inclusive tourism that generates greater economic value
and social in the destinations visited by its ships and, certainly,
Venice is at the top of the list».
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail