



July 14, 2021

Original news VTP, arbitrary cancellation of the possibility of use of the Venetian terminal of Marittima in concession until 2025

The government's decision - denounced the company - in fact it erases with a stroke of the sponge one of the most popular cruise ports in the world

Venice Passenger Terminal (VTP), the company that manages the Maritime Station of the port of Venice and that is owned among others by the terminal group Global Ports Hoding and the leading cruise lines Carnival, MSC and Royal Caribbean, has called the cancellation of the possibility of using the Marittima terminal in concession to VTP until 2025 ordered yesterday by the government that has there the landing of large cruise ships from next month. «Given the stringent limits indicated, in fact - denounced the company - virtually no ship that climbed in Venice will have access to the Marittima, and then the decree de facto cancels the concession unilaterally infringing national and Community rules protecting the concessionaire.' «In the face of this decision - VTP also noted - yes it also learns that refreshments and compensation are provided, as well as forms of protection for the workers concerned, but of which today we do not know the available coverage. Figures on which partly bases the future perspective for all actors involved in the supply chain of this industry».

"This decision - underlined the company - of made erases with a stroke of the sponge one of the most appreciated cruise ports in the world by level of service, postponing to a time not well defined the movement of tasks cruises in Marghera with the real risk of putting the word end to the Venetian cruise industry with enormous damage both from an economic point of view than an employment one. It's more than ever in fact, it is difficult for cruise lines once moved the their ships in other domestic or worse foreign ports, decide to relocate them to Venice years later, for this reason it is it is urgent that there be clarity on the path that will lead to the move to Maghera of which VTP studies the feasibility for some time and for which it has already tabled concrete proposals that they have not been listened to."

«In the last nine years - recalled the president of the company, Fabrizio Spagna - VTP, which I would like to mention is a company with a mixed public-private shareholding, a company with a the party has cooperated with all successive governments, and continues to do so with the government in office, to move the ships from the Giudecca Canal also presenting concrete projects and technically studying solutions far beyond what it should compete with a dealer. On the other hand, however, there are also the demands and expectations of VTP members and all the stakeholders involved or the direct and indirect workers as well as the entire chain of companies linked to the cruises, of which about 200 Venetians, who still see coming less their rights and they are waiting for certainties for their own future. We therefore hope that the government will consider these instances as well as those promoted by those who are contrary to cruising, carefully evaluating also proposals already done such as the Vittorio Emanuele that in fact it would allow to keep alive the Maritime and with it its excellence, without allocating it inevitably to closure moreover. It will hardly be necessary to remember that the finance of project pursuant to Article 183 of the Procurement Code presented by our company in October 2019 to the institutions competent, provided for an investment of just over 30 millions of euros for maintenance interventions on the Vittorio canal Emanuele III in line with the Port Regulatory Plan in force with a project with high environmental sustainability and which included the enhancement of the Maritime on which 160 have been invested millions of euros of public and private funds».

"The damage that is being feared with when predicted by the ministerial decree - added the director general of Venice Passenger Terminal, Galliano Di Marco - it is significant, in It also excludes the smallest ships, those of the luxury sector to which the whole territory aimed as prince example of that high-end tourism and with very high potential spending that from the first of August will no longer be able to get to the Marittima. The damage must necessarily take into account also of the fact that the market does not wait, to date the interlocutions with the companies are assiduous, but it is not given I would like to know what guidelines they will take for the future of the itineraries and whether or not they will include Marghera. After all, as reported, however, in Article 2 of the decree, will be it is necessary not only to fix the quays, but also the Canal of Oil to make cruise ships pass safely. In fact as highlighted in the various simulation campaigns conducted by VTP, the Port Authority of Venice, the Pilots and the four major cruise lines in the world, on the aforementioned channel maintenance interventions are required in line with the Plan Port Regulator in force. In fact - di Marco made known - we already know for sure that cruise lines American, notably Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line, we have communicated its opposition to place ships in Marghera in the absence of minimum conditions of safety. To these will have to be added the luxury ships that for obvious reasons have never given their willingness to move to Marghera, e.g. Viking, Azamara, Silversea, Ritz Carlton just to mention the most important ones. All it will entail a thorough revision of the business plan of the company in the light of the new decree and that will come presented to the government as soon as possible together with that in be recently approved by the Management Board of the society. Of course we could do this as soon as it will be known which and how many quays will be available at Marghera".







