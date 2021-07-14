|
July 14, 2021
- VTP, arbitrary cancellation of the possibility of
use of the Venetian terminal of Marittima in concession until
2025
- The government's decision - denounced the company -
in fact it erases with a stroke of the sponge one of the most
popular cruise ports in the world
- Venice Passenger Terminal (VTP), the company that
manages the Maritime Station of the port of Venice and that is
owned among others by the terminal group Global Ports
Hoding and the leading cruise lines Carnival, MSC and
Royal Caribbean, has called the cancellation of the
possibility of using the Marittima terminal in
concession to VTP until 2025 ordered yesterday by the government that has there
the landing of large cruise ships from
next month. «Given the stringent limits indicated, in fact
- denounced the company - virtually no ship that
climbed in Venice will have access to the Marittima, and then the
decree de facto cancels the concession unilaterally
infringing national and Community rules protecting the concessionaire.'
«In the face of this decision - VTP also noted - yes
it also learns that refreshments and compensation are provided, as well as
forms of protection for the workers concerned, but of which
today we do not know the available coverage. Figures on which
partly bases the future perspective for all actors involved
in the supply chain of this industry».
- "This decision - underlined the company - of
made erases with a stroke of the sponge one of the most appreciated
cruise ports in the world by level of service, postponing to a
time not well defined the movement of tasks
cruises in Marghera with the real risk of putting the word
end to the Venetian cruise industry with enormous damage both from
an economic point of view than an employment one. It's more than ever
in fact, it is difficult for cruise lines once moved the
their ships in other domestic or worse foreign ports, decide to
relocate them to Venice years later, for this reason it is
it is urgent that there be clarity on the path that will lead
to the move to Maghera of which VTP studies the feasibility
for some time and for which it has already tabled concrete proposals that
they have not been listened to."
- «In the last nine years - recalled the president
of the company, Fabrizio Spagna - VTP, which I would like to mention is
a company with a mixed public-private shareholding, a company with a
the party has cooperated with all successive governments, and
continues to do so with the government in office, to move the ships from the
Giudecca Canal also presenting concrete projects and
technically studying solutions far beyond what
it should compete with a dealer. On the other hand, however,
there are also the demands and expectations of VTP members and all
the stakeholders involved or the direct and indirect workers
as well as the entire chain of companies linked to the
cruises, of which about 200 Venetians, who still see coming
less their rights and they are waiting for certainties for their own
future. We therefore hope that the government will consider
these instances as well as those promoted by those who are
contrary to cruising, carefully evaluating also proposals
already done such as the Vittorio Emanuele that in fact
it would allow to keep alive the Maritime and with it its
excellence, without allocating it inevitably to closure
moreover. It will hardly be necessary to remember that the finance of
project pursuant to Article 183 of the Procurement Code
presented by our company in October 2019 to the institutions
competent, provided for an investment of just over 30
millions of euros for maintenance interventions on the Vittorio canal
Emanuele III in line with the Port Regulatory Plan in force with
a project with high environmental sustainability and which included
the enhancement of the Maritime on which 160 have been invested
millions of euros of public and private funds».
- "The damage that is being feared with when predicted by the
ministerial decree - added the director general of Venice
Passenger Terminal, Galliano Di Marco - it is significant, in
It also excludes the smallest ships, those of the
luxury sector to which the whole territory aimed as
prince example of that high-end tourism and with very high
potential spending that from the first of August will no longer be able to
get to the Marittima. The damage must necessarily take into account
also of the fact that the market does not wait, to date the
interlocutions with the companies are assiduous, but it is not given
I would like to know what guidelines they will take for the future of the
itineraries and whether or not they will include Marghera. After all, as
reported, however, in Article 2 of the decree, will be
it is necessary not only to fix the quays, but also the Canal of
Oil to make cruise ships pass safely. In fact
as highlighted in the various simulation campaigns conducted by
VTP, the Port Authority of Venice, the Pilots and the
four major cruise lines in the world, on the aforementioned
channel maintenance interventions are required in line with the Plan
Port Regulator in force. In fact - di Marco made known -
we already know for sure that cruise lines
American, notably Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and Norwegian
Cruise Line, we have communicated its opposition to
place ships in Marghera in the absence of minimum conditions of
safety. To these will have to be added the luxury ships that for
obvious reasons have never given their willingness to
move to Marghera, e.g. Viking, Azamara, Silversea, Ritz
Carlton just to mention the most important ones. All
it will entail a thorough revision of the business plan of the
company in the light of the new decree and that will come
presented to the government as soon as possible together with that in
be recently approved by the Management Board of the
society. Of course we could do this as soon as
it will be known which and how many quays will be available at
Marghera".
