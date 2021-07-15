



July 15, 2021

Original news The Port of Los Angeles has set its own new record of containerized traffic for the month of June

In the period April-June of this year it was recorded the new historical record of quarterly traffic

Last month the port of Los Angeles handled a container traffic equal to 876 thousand teu, total representing a increase of +26.7% on June 2020 and the new traffic record containerized for this month. The new peak for the month of June was marked thanks to traffic volumes never so elevated in this month in relation to the landings of full containers, which amounted to 468 thousand teu (+26.7%), and the handling of empty containers, which amounted to 313 thousand teu (+47.0%). On the other hand, the traffic of full containers decreased sharply at boarding which stood at 96 thousand teu (-12.3%).

In the second quarter of 2021, the Californian port has set its own new historical traffic record containerized quarterly having handled 2.83 million teu, with an increase of +44.5% on the same period last year, record that was generated both from the historical quarterly peak of landings of full containers, which totaled 1.49 million teu (+42.8%), and from the new historical quarterly peak of containers voids amounted to 1.02 million teu (+78.5%). the containers full at embarkation were 320 thousand teu (-6.9%).

In the entire first half of this year the total traffic it was 5.43 million teu, a volume which constitutes a growth of +44.3% on the first half of 2020 and the new records for this part of the year. In the first six months of 2021 it is the new absolute record of half-yearly handling has been set of empty containers amounting to 1.93 million teu (+81,5%). Landings of full containers amounted to 2.83 million teu (+45.3%), volume which is the highest never recorded at this time of year. The embarkations of full containers were 664 thousand teu (-11.3%).







