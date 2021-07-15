|
July 15, 2021
- The Port of Los Angeles has set its own new record
of containerized traffic for the month of June
- In the period April-June of this year it was
recorded the new historical record of quarterly traffic
- Last month the port of Los Angeles handled a
container traffic equal to 876 thousand teu, total representing a
increase of +26.7% on June 2020 and the new traffic record
containerized for this month. The new peak for the month of
June was marked thanks to traffic volumes never so
elevated in this month in relation to the landings of
full containers, which amounted to 468 thousand teu (+26.7%), and the
handling of empty containers, which amounted to 313 thousand
teu (+47.0%). On the other hand, the traffic of full containers decreased sharply
at boarding which stood at 96 thousand teu (-12.3%).
- In the second quarter of 2021, the Californian port has
set its own new historical traffic record
containerized quarterly having handled 2.83 million teu,
with an increase of +44.5% on the same period last year,
record that was generated both from the historical quarterly peak
of landings of full containers, which totaled 1.49 million
teu (+42.8%), and from the new historical quarterly peak of containers
voids amounted to 1.02 million teu (+78.5%). the
containers full at embarkation were 320 thousand teu (-6.9%).
- In the entire first half of this year the total traffic
it was 5.43 million teu, a volume which constitutes a
growth of +44.3% on the first half of 2020 and the new
records for this part of the year. In the first six months of 2021 it is
the new absolute record of half-yearly handling has been set
of empty containers amounting to 1.93 million teu
(+81,5%). Landings of full containers amounted to 2.83
million teu (+45.3%), volume which is the highest
never recorded at this time of year. The embarkations of
full containers were 664 thousand teu (-11.3%).
