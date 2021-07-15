



July 15, 2021

Original news In June, container traffic in Hong Kong port was decreased by -3.1%

In the first six months of 2021, 8.72 were handled million TEU (+1.3%)

Last month container traffic in hong kong port decreased by -3.1% to 1.49 million teu compared to 1.53 million teu in June 2020. In the whole first half of 2021 the Chinese port of call handled a total of 8.72 million teu, an increase of +1.3% on the first half of last year, while in the second half of last year alone quarter of 2021 traffic was 4.61 million teu, up +2.2% on the period April-June 2020.









