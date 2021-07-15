|
|
July 15, 2021
|
|
- In June, container traffic in Hong Kong port was
decreased by -3.1%
-
- In the first six months of 2021, 8.72 were handled
million TEU (+1.3%)
-
- Last month container traffic in hong kong port
decreased by -3.1% to 1.49 million
teu compared to 1.53 million teu in June 2020. In the whole
first half of 2021 the Chinese port of call handled
a total of 8.72 million teu, an increase of +1.3%
on the first half of last year, while in the second half of last year alone
quarter of 2021 traffic was 4.61 million
teu, up +2.2% on the period April-June 2020.