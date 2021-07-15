|
July 15, 2021
- ESPO indicates how to modify the measures of the EU package "Fit
55" climate fork to adapt it to the needs of ports
European
-
- Ryckbost: the investments needed in ports in order to
making maritime transport greener are huge
-
- "Fit for 55", the package of proposals presented
yesterday by the EU Commission with the aim of allowing the
achievement of the objective of the European climate law of
reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the EU by at least 55% by
2030 and to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, is
Has been favourably received by the Association of European Ports,
although the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) believes that it is
additional work needed to make the application effective
measures, in particular to the port sector. 'For ports
Europeans - explained Isabelle Ryckbost, secretary general of ESPO
- it is essential ultimately to define a policy which
is effective for reducing emissions, that it is consistent, that
takes into account the competitiveness of the European port sector,
that is future-proof and that does not generate fixed assets or charges
additional administrative staff for ports.' Ryckbost has
specified that the package should also "keep in due course
taking into account the differences in the port and maritime sector
European'.
-
- With regard to the coherence of measures for ports, ESPO
considers it essential that full alignment between
the "FuelEU Maritime" initiative, the new proposal for
increase the use of alternative fuels for transport
maritime, and the proposal for a European regulation on infrastructure
for alternative fuels, as - in the opinion of
the association of European ports - the two proposals must
reflect and be examined together throughout the whole
legislative process.
-
- With regard to the efficiency of the proposals in terms of
emission reduction, ESPO believes that the best solution
to ensure the efficiency of the provisions is that of a
objective-based and neutral approach with reference to
technologies, because - highlighted the association - there is no
neither money nor time to waste.
-
- About the Onshore Power Supply (OPS), i.e. the
supply of energy from the shore-based electricity grid to ships
moored at the docks of the ports, the association believes that
these systems should be used where necessary
and not to be considered as an end in itself. To this
ESPO pointed out that to ensure a rapid
dissemination of OPS systems and avoid wasting public funds,
European ports will have to give priority and focus
on the use of OPS systems where these make sense in terms of
an effective reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and
air pollution in ports.
-
- In addition, it is essential for ESPO to safeguard the
competitiveness of the European maritime and port sector
By finding appropriate solutions in order to avoid the risk that, in the case of
because of some of the measures proposed in the package, ships avoid stopovers
in EU ports for the benefit of ports outside Europe, and it is
it is also equally necessary to avoid burdening the activity
ports with additional administrative burdens.
-
- According to ESPO, the package will have to be accompanied
also from sufficient support in terms of European funding
the construction of fuel infrastructure
alternatives, including their storage and bunkering, and
adaptation to the standards of ships currently in service. "The
investments needed in ports in order to make transport
more ecological maritime - noted Ryckbost - are
Huge. Since there is no magic recipe to make the
shipping sector more "green", it is about
high-risk investments without any return on investment
for the port authorities investing'.
