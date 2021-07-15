



July 15, 2021

Original news ESPO indicates how to modify the measures of the EU package "Fit 55" climate fork to adapt it to the needs of ports European

Ryckbost: the investments needed in ports in order to making maritime transport greener are huge

"Fit for 55", the package of proposals presented yesterday by the EU Commission with the aim of allowing the achievement of the objective of the European climate law of reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the EU by at least 55% by 2030 and to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, is Has been favourably received by the Association of European Ports, although the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) believes that it is additional work needed to make the application effective measures, in particular to the port sector. 'For ports Europeans - explained Isabelle Ryckbost, secretary general of ESPO - it is essential ultimately to define a policy which is effective for reducing emissions, that it is consistent, that takes into account the competitiveness of the European port sector, that is future-proof and that does not generate fixed assets or charges additional administrative staff for ports.' Ryckbost has specified that the package should also "keep in due course taking into account the differences in the port and maritime sector European'.

With regard to the coherence of measures for ports, ESPO considers it essential that full alignment between the "FuelEU Maritime" initiative, the new proposal for increase the use of alternative fuels for transport maritime, and the proposal for a European regulation on infrastructure for alternative fuels, as - in the opinion of the association of European ports - the two proposals must reflect and be examined together throughout the whole legislative process.

With regard to the efficiency of the proposals in terms of emission reduction, ESPO believes that the best solution to ensure the efficiency of the provisions is that of a objective-based and neutral approach with reference to technologies, because - highlighted the association - there is no neither money nor time to waste.

About the Onshore Power Supply (OPS), i.e. the supply of energy from the shore-based electricity grid to ships moored at the docks of the ports, the association believes that these systems should be used where necessary and not to be considered as an end in itself. To this ESPO pointed out that to ensure a rapid dissemination of OPS systems and avoid wasting public funds, European ports will have to give priority and focus on the use of OPS systems where these make sense in terms of an effective reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and air pollution in ports.

In addition, it is essential for ESPO to safeguard the competitiveness of the European maritime and port sector By finding appropriate solutions in order to avoid the risk that, in the case of because of some of the measures proposed in the package, ships avoid stopovers in EU ports for the benefit of ports outside Europe, and it is it is also equally necessary to avoid burdening the activity ports with additional administrative burdens.

According to ESPO, the package will have to be accompanied also from sufficient support in terms of European funding the construction of fuel infrastructure alternatives, including their storage and bunkering, and adaptation to the standards of ships currently in service. "The investments needed in ports in order to make transport more ecological maritime - noted Ryckbost - are Huge. Since there is no magic recipe to make the shipping sector more "green", it is about high-risk investments without any return on investment for the port authorities investing'.







