July 15, 2021
- In Ancona Fincantieri launches the eighth cruise ship of
class "Viking"
- It will accommodate 930 passengers
- Today in the shipyard of Ancona of the Fincantieri group is
Viking Marswas launched, the new cruise ship for the
Viking shipping company which, with a gross tonnage of about
47,800 tons, as the sister units will position themselves
in the market segment of small units. the
ship will be equipped with 465 cabins and can accommodate 930
passengers.
- Viking Mars is the eighth vessel of the class
"Viking". Fincantieri has started its relationship with
Viking in 2012, giving confidence to the shipping company that
it entered the ocean cruise market as
start up. From the first order of two ships, today the collaboration has
reached 20 units in total, including the two ships from
Special cruise ordered to Vard, Viking Octantis and Viking
Polaris, and options. This is an absolute record, the
largest number of units for a builder on behalf of a
single owner.
- The first of the series, Viking Star,was
built in the Marghera shipyard and delivered in 2015. The units
next, Viking Sea, Viking Sky, Viking Sun,
Viking Orion, Viking Jupiter and Viking Venus,
delivered between 2016 and 2021, they were built in Ancona.
Nine other units, including those in option, will take the
sea from Italian establishments in the coming years.
