



July 15, 2021

Original news In Ancona Fincantieri launches the eighth cruise ship of class "Viking"

It will accommodate 930 passengers

Today in the shipyard of Ancona of the Fincantieri group is Viking Marswas launched, the new cruise ship for the Viking shipping company which, with a gross tonnage of about 47,800 tons, as the sister units will position themselves in the market segment of small units. the ship will be equipped with 465 cabins and can accommodate 930 passengers.

Viking Mars is the eighth vessel of the class "Viking". Fincantieri has started its relationship with Viking in 2012, giving confidence to the shipping company that it entered the ocean cruise market as start up. From the first order of two ships, today the collaboration has reached 20 units in total, including the two ships from Special cruise ordered to Vard, Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris, and options. This is an absolute record, the largest number of units for a builder on behalf of a single owner.

The first of the series, Viking Star,was built in the Marghera shipyard and delivered in 2015. The units next, Viking Sea, Viking Sky, Viking Sun, Viking Orion, Viking Jupiter and Viking Venus, delivered between 2016 and 2021, they were built in Ancona. Nine other units, including those in option, will take the sea from Italian establishments in the coming years.







