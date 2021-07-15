



July 15, 2021

The Italian Sea Group will not participate in the auction of the 30th July for Perini Navi assets

Today another step has been taken for the settlement in the port of Taranto of the Ferretti nautical group, specialized in the construction and sale of luxury motor and pleasure yachts, with the formalization of the application for access to the contract of national development by Ferretti Tech, entirely controlled by Ferretti Spa, for an investment in tangible assets and research of about 62.6 million euros. The total investment which will be carried out in the Taranto area provides for an intervention additional audience of €137.6 million needed to insure the full environmental recovery of the area, with a participation direct of the Puglia Region equal to 41.5 million euros destined the reclamation of the former Yard Belleli area that is the subject of of the reindustrialization intervention proposed a year ago by Ferretti to the Port System Authority of the Ionian Sea.

The investment in question involves the construction of buildings and sheds for about 65,500 square meters covered on an extension total area of about 220,000 square meters capable of ensure a direct employment impact of more than 200 employees whose the positive effects on the related industries will be added.

With today's signature of the instance by the administrator delegate of the Ferretti Group, Alberto Galassi, in the presence of the president of the Puglia Region, Michele Emiliano, was activated the procedure for signing the Agreement of program. «The establishment of the Ferretti nautical group in Taranto - underlined the regional councilor for Development economic, Alessandro Delli Noci - it's good news and a great development opportunity that fits inside of a vision that must take into account history and vocations of the city. The production site of the group, specialized in the construction of luxury yachts, will bring with the support of the Puglia Region to the reclamation of the former Yard area Belleli and an important investment for the start of the site. this will put taranto back at the centre of the economic conversion shipbuilding with all that this entails in terms of new jobs and new synergies between the territory".

Remaining in the shipbuilding market, today the The Italian Sea Group (TISG), also active in the luxury boating, has communicated the renunciation of the possible acquisition of Perini Navi. The company specified that "a follow-up to the mandate given to Deloitte to carry out an in-depth analysis of the documents made available by the bankruptcy administrator Dr. Franco Della Santa for sale of Perini Navi assets, evaluation elements have emerged that make deem it inappropriate to participate in the auction of 30 July 2021". HOWEVER, TISG confirmed its interest for Perini Navi «only - the company specified - at values sustainable with a view to creating value for society and its shareholders."







