July 15, 2021
- Closer to the settlement of the Ferretti nautical group
in Taranto
-
- The Italian Sea Group will not participate in the auction of the 30th
July for Perini Navi assets
-
- Today another step has been taken for the settlement
in the port of Taranto of the Ferretti nautical group, specialized
in the construction and sale of luxury motor and pleasure yachts,
with the formalization of the application for access to the contract of
national development by Ferretti Tech, entirely
controlled by Ferretti Spa, for an investment in tangible assets
and research of about 62.6 million euros. The total investment
which will be carried out in the Taranto area provides for an intervention
additional audience of €137.6 million needed to insure
the full environmental recovery of the area, with a participation
direct of the Puglia Region equal to 41.5 million euros destined
the reclamation of the former Yard Belleli area that is the subject of
of the reindustrialization intervention proposed a year ago by
Ferretti to the Port System Authority of the Ionian Sea.
-
- The investment in question involves the construction of buildings and
sheds for about 65,500 square meters covered on an extension
total area of about 220,000 square meters capable of
ensure a direct employment impact of more than 200 employees whose
the positive effects on the related industries will be added.
- With today's signature of the instance by the administrator
delegate of the Ferretti Group, Alberto Galassi, in the presence of the
president of the Puglia Region, Michele Emiliano, was
activated the procedure for signing the Agreement of
program. «The establishment of the Ferretti nautical group in
Taranto - underlined the regional councilor for Development
economic, Alessandro Delli Noci - it's good news and a
great development opportunity that fits inside
of a vision that must take into account history and vocations
of the city. The production site of the group,
specialized in the construction of luxury yachts, will bring
with the support of the Puglia Region to the reclamation of the former Yard area
Belleli and an important investment for the start of the site. this
will put taranto back at the centre of the economic conversion
shipbuilding with all that this entails in
terms of new jobs and new synergies between the
territory".
-
- Remaining in the shipbuilding market, today the The
Italian Sea Group (TISG), also active in the
luxury boating, has communicated the renunciation of the possible
acquisition of Perini Navi. The company specified that "a
follow-up to the mandate given to Deloitte to
carry out an in-depth analysis of the documents made available
by the bankruptcy administrator Dr. Franco Della Santa for sale
of Perini Navi assets, evaluation elements have emerged that make
deem it inappropriate to participate in the auction of 30
July 2021". HOWEVER, TISG confirmed its interest
for Perini Navi «only - the company specified - at values
sustainable with a view to creating value for society
and its shareholders."
