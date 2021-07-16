|
July 16, 2021
- FIATA, the extra costs of the maritime supply chain
they strangle freight forwarders and small and medium-sized enterprises
Customers
-
- The Fedespedi Study Center publishes its most recent
analysis on the performance of the main shipping companies
containerized
-
- Shippers and their customers, many of whom are small
and medium-sized enterprises, are particularly affected by the abnormal rise
of the extra costs applied by shipping companies. the
denounces FIATA, the international federation of associations
of shippers, specifying that shippers and customers are
increasingly subject to spot contracts involving a high
volatility of transport tariffs compared to contracts at
long-term benefiting beneficial cargo owners, the
importers who do not usually make use of the services offered
from shipping houses.
-
- Fiata pointed out that, in particular, in the last year the
costs of de-stasis and detention applied by carriers
maritime to cover the costs of the use of port areas and
containers have increased by +104% and, in addition, currently the
maritime supply chain is subject to continuous interruptions,
aggravated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with
a reliability of the schedules of the departures of the ships that
fell to an all-time low. Record freight rates - ha
summarized the federation - in the face of a maritime service
untrustworthy.
-
- Noting that the new US administration led by
Joe Biden has decided to address the problem by commissioning the Federal
Maritime Commission to verify that these extra costs do not come
applied unmotivatedly
(
of the 9
July 2021), FIATA urged both politicians and
shipping companies to make sure that the fees of
the destalliation and detention are proportionate and fair and have
also invited the associations of shippers who report
to the federation to highlight the problem at the level
national.
-
- Accomplices the expected instructions given in recent days to the
FMC by the American president, in recent weeks the attention
of national and international associations of freight forwarders
it focuses on the costs of demurrage and detention, while in
precedence was more generally focused on the excessive
value of maritime freight until - and this seems to be the moment in
to which the attention has shifted from the noli to the soprannoli -
earlier this year the European Union announced that it would not
would have launched an investigation into the costs of maritime transport less
of a formal complaint, an act which the European associations CLECAT and
ESC had expressed their intention to assess but that so far not
have accomplished
(
of the 25
January 2021).
-
- On the other hand, the latest publication "Le
shipping companies: an economic-financial analysis - balance sheets
2020 and quarterly 2021" drawn up for the sixth year
consecutive from the Fedespedi Study Center. Referring to the recent
performance of the China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI), the document
highlights that since the end of 2020 sea freight have had a
impressive increase: «made 100 the average of the january nuts
2020 - specifies the publication - in May 2021 they touched
quota 317 on the China-Northern Europe route and 360 on the one
China-Mediterranean. The reasons for growth - it is noted - are various:
increasing concentration in the maritime transport sector of the
container, increase in the market power of companies towards the
customers (shippers and shippers) and suppliers (managers of
terminal), careful management of blank sailing, etc.».
-
- The document of the Fedespedi Study Center has the most
general purpose of analyzing economic and financial performance
of the main shipping companies and stresses that "the
2020 marked a decisive turning point for the companies of
navigation, which despite the drop in traffic in volume, thanks to
the sharp increase in the number of ticketing and cost containment measures,
have achieved not only significant increases in turnover, but also
above all, excellent results in terms of final profits, a
difference of what happened in 2019». Publication
specifies that, in particular, the main balance sheet indices,
these are return on sales (ros) return on assets (roa) and return on
equity (ROE) are positive for all companies
analyzed and that the financial indicators also show a
overall improvement compared to 2019.
