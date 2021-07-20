|
July 20, 2021
- Wärtsilä's orders in the sector are growing
naval
- In the second quarter of this year, the turnover in
this business segment fell by -6%
- The Finnish group Wärtsilä Corporation,
specialized in solutions and systems for the generation of
energy, closed the second quarter of this year with a
net sales of 1.13 billion euros, with a decrease of -7% on the
corresponding period of 2020, including €616 million
generated in the maritime transport segment alone (-6%), of which 466
million in the engine and propulsion systems segment (+11%) and
150 million in systems, equipment and services for the
shipbuilding sector (-37%). The Finnish group reported a profit
operating of 58 million euros (+18%), with a contribution of 49 million
from activities for the naval sector (+4%) including 37 million
from the Marine Power division (+77%) and 12 million from the division
Marine Systems (-54%). Pre-tax profit was 53
million euros (+47%) and net profit of 35 million euros (+52%).
- In the period April-June of this year the Wärtsilä group
has forfeited new orders for a total of 1.15 billion euros
(+14%), of which 463 million were generated by the Marine Power division
(+18%) and 183 million from the Marine Systems division (+54%). At 30
last June the value of the group's orderbook was 5.24
billion euros, down -3% on 30 June 2020, of which
1.86 billion related to the Marine Power segment (-3%) and 912 million
to the Marine Systems segment (+1%).
- «During the second quarter of 2021 - he commented
the President and CEO of Wärtsilä, Håkan
Agnevall - we found signs of stabilization and
recovery in our markets, despite the prevailing uncertainty».
With regard to the naval sector, Agnevall specified that "the
Order volume of ships has grown, although the activity
in our main segments for the shipbuilding sector is
remained relatively restrained. In particular, the important
Cruise industry is still heavily affected by the
covid-19 related restrictions. The demand for services - he added
Agnevall - has developed positively in all segments
of the shipbuilding sector, supported by an improvement in activity
and revenue. We have recorded a good question regarding
long-term agreements, as customers want to insure
the performance of their fleets'.
- In the first six months of this year, the group's net sales were
status of 2.08 billion euros, with a decrease of -13% on the
first half of 2020, with a contribution of 892 million from the
Marine Power division (+2%) and 292 million from the Marine division
Systems (-38%). Operating profit was 94 million
euro (-7%), with contributions of 77 million respectively (+38%) and 19
million (-56%) by the two divisions for the naval sector. Profit
pre-tax was 88 million euros (+11%) and profit
net of 59 million euros (+13%).
- In the first half of 2021, the value of new orders acquired
from the group was 2.40 billion euros (+6%), with a
contribution of € 909 million from the Marine Power division (+3%) and 336
million from the Marine Systems division (+45%).
