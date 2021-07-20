|
July 20, 2021
- Assagenti's appeal to avoid the
risk of one month of blocking of activity at the port basin
by Sampierdarena
- Some shipping companies - denounced
the association - they have already communicated to customers the almost
total impossibility of using the port of Genoa in
this period
- Assagenti, the association of Genoese maritime agents,
launches an alarm for the blocking of goods traffic at the basin
port of Sampierdarena of the port of Genoa that presumably
will occur next month because of the work at the
Genova Marittima railway station, the one where the railways pass through
trains to the Sech and GPT terminals of Sampierdarena, which will be
forbidding traffic from 9 to 29 August next, to which will be added
the closure from 6 to 23 August, planned by Aspi, of the section
motorway between the tollbooths of Genova Ovest and Genova Prà.
- «Until today - highlighted the association - the news
they were fragmentary and unofficial, but now the dates are confirmed and
they seem to be able to portend the blocking of goods in containers for
the Sampierdarena basin for most of August".
"Some shipping companies - denounced Assagenti -
have already communicated to customers the almost total
impossibility of using the port of Genoa in this
period suggesting alternative stopovers, as traffic
citizen will be very unlikely to be able to absorb the
flow of heavy vehicles that are expected to hit him».
- Assagenti pointed out that "all this happens in
a time when we are witnessing a recovery and growth
of the traffics of our port without considering that the month of
August is traditionally a peak season.
«Once again - complained the president
of the Association of Genoese Maritime Agents, Paolo Pessina -
we are witnessing a total inattention to our sector and to
a complete lack of planning and coordination between the
managers of railways and motorways. The companies of
navigation that represent our companies with their trades
they feed the main industry of our city and not
are more willing to endure a behavior of this
type by infrastructure managers connecting the
port to the hinterland and its reference markets».
- By calling together all the associations in the field of
shipping, Pessina made a strong appeal to the institutions
so that, in full respect of safety, factor
primary and fundamental, a table of
dialogue to avoid the risk of a full month of lockdown with
very serious repercussions on city traffic. "After the
The situation of our motorways at the
our businesses and to all citizens - concluded the president of
Assagenti - this is the classic straw that makes the
vase. The patience of the customers of the port of Genoa is not
infinite, we run for cover before the rope breaks because
the alternatives are at hand!».
