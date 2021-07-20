|
|
|
|
July 20, 2021
|
|
- Declining freight traffic in the port of Algeciras
-
- In the first half of 2021, the Spanish airport handled
51.6 million tons of cargo (-3.8%)
-
- Last month the port of Algeciras handled 8.54 million
of tons of goods, with a decrease of -5.6% on June 2020, of
of which 4.98 million tonnes of containerised goods (-12.4%),
2.14 million tons of liquid bulk (-11.1%), 973 thousand
tonnes of conventional goods (+41.7%) and 48 thousand tons of
dry bulk (+81.8%).
-
- In the second quarter of 2021, the Spanish port handled
a total of 26.6 million tons of goods, an increase
+1.5% on the corresponding period of last year, of which 14.89
million tons of goods in containers (-7.6%) with a
container handling of 1.19 million teu (-3.5%),
7.07 million tonnes of liquid bulk (+2.4%), 3.23 million
of tonnes of conventional goods (+48.0%) and 167 thousand tons
solid bulk (+36.4%).
-
- In the entire first half of this year the total traffic
was 51.60 million tonnes, with a decline in the
-3.8% on the first half of 2020, of which 29.32 million
tons of containerized cargo (-8.6%) totaled with a
container handling of 2.33 million teu (-8.0%),
13.26 million tonnes of liquid bulk (-8.5%), 6.21 million
of tons of conventional goods (+26.7%) and 339 thousand tons
of solid bulk (+29.7%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail