



July 20, 2021

Original news Declining freight traffic in the port of Algeciras

In the first half of 2021, the Spanish airport handled 51.6 million tons of cargo (-3.8%)

Last month the port of Algeciras handled 8.54 million of tons of goods, with a decrease of -5.6% on June 2020, of of which 4.98 million tonnes of containerised goods (-12.4%), 2.14 million tons of liquid bulk (-11.1%), 973 thousand tonnes of conventional goods (+41.7%) and 48 thousand tons of dry bulk (+81.8%).

In the second quarter of 2021, the Spanish port handled a total of 26.6 million tons of goods, an increase +1.5% on the corresponding period of last year, of which 14.89 million tons of goods in containers (-7.6%) with a container handling of 1.19 million teu (-3.5%), 7.07 million tonnes of liquid bulk (+2.4%), 3.23 million of tonnes of conventional goods (+48.0%) and 167 thousand tons solid bulk (+36.4%).

In the entire first half of this year the total traffic was 51.60 million tonnes, with a decline in the -3.8% on the first half of 2020, of which 29.32 million tons of containerized cargo (-8.6%) totaled with a container handling of 2.33 million teu (-8.0%), 13.26 million tonnes of liquid bulk (-8.5%), 6.21 million of tons of conventional goods (+26.7%) and 339 thousand tons of solid bulk (+29.7%).







