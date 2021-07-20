|
July 20, 2021
- Signed the service specification for activation
the procedure for customs clearance at sea for goods arriving at the
port of Bari
-
- The system may also be applied to ports of
Barletta and Monopoli
-
- The director of the Customs Office of Bari, Domenico
Frisario, and the commander of the Harbour Master's Office of Bari,
Giuseppe Meli, have signed a service specification for
the activation of the customs clearance procedure at sea that is
will apply to shipments of containerized goods, to the
ro-ro traffic, car carrier ships and bulk goods,
up to a maximum of three registrants. The procedure provides that the
ship arriving at the port of Bari must be monitored by the systems
of the Harbour Master's Office, the Counter must have been activated
Single Customs at the Customs Office responsible for the area
port and telematic procedures must be used for the
management of temporary custody by the terminals that take care of
disembarkation operations and container handling. such
procedure may also be applied to ships
commercial arriving in ports falling within the competence
of the Customs Office of Bari, i.e. Barletta and Monopoli.
-
- The system will make it possible to transmit the declarations of
import while the goods are still en route to the ports
national ships on board ships from abroad, allowing the
Customs and other administrations involved in the counter
customs to anticipate the risk analysis and release, before
on arrival, goods for which a
control. Operators will therefore be able to anticipate the
presentation of the manifest of incoming goods for validation
and, consequently, the relevant customs declarations. In addition
stakeholders in possession of operator authorization
Authorized Economic (AEO) will be able to use the information
customs useful for a more efficient management of the
logistics component connected to the handling of goods.
-
- It is - underlined the President of the Authority
of Port System of the Southern Adriatic Sea, Ugo Patroni
Griffi - of «an innovative simplification that will speed up
significantly freight traffic, optimizing the supply chain. the
our port network will have an operational tool
of considerable scope, all the more so at a time like this
detail during which speed and efficiency of traffic
more and more key variables of economic recovery
and fundamental cornerstones of support to the country system».
