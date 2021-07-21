|
July 21, 2021
- The ADSP of the Eastern Ligurian Sea signs agreements with Enel and Snam
on decarbonisation and energy transition
- Summary: the port will remain an energy-intensive system but
the energy that will be consumed must be "clean"
- Today the president of the Port System Authority of the
Eastern Ligurian Sea, Mario Sommariva, has signed two different
protocols with Enel and Snam on decarbonisation and
energy transition. The areas of intervention mentioned in the two
agreements concern: cold ironing; energy efficiency of
areas and port activities; sustainable solutions for the
mobility in the port area; promotion of LNG in transport
maritime; energy efficiency of buildings and systems
lighting; development of digitalisation and investment in
new technologies in support of European projects in the field
environmental; study of innovative solutions for use
hydrogen as a clean energy carrier and ideal complement
electrification in order to reduce polluting emissions in the
port and urban context; supply of electricity and gas.
- Furthermore, among the objectives of the protocol signed with Snam,
there is to increase the use of LNG as a fuel to
lower climate impact, alternative to traditional fuels.
In this regard, Snam has started activities of
conversion of the Panigaglia plant, in the province of La
Spezia, to allow its use for LNG supplies and for
both sea and road transport. The protocol
it also provides for the study and implementation of solutions
energy efficiency, sustainable mobility and
in hydrogen.
- Specifically, moreover, the agreement between Enel Produzione and ADSP
of the Eastern Ligurian Sea is aimed at jointly evaluating
possible initiatives for sustainable development in the area of
Spezia, with a particular focus on the development of
green planning in the port area based on
electrification, renewables and green hydrogen.
- «We are - said Sommariva illustrating the agreements - in
a new historical phase, in which the sensitivity on the theme of the
climate change and the need for climate change policies
Environmental sustainability is now deep and widespread.
The port of La Spezia wants to become a pole of innovation in
matter of environmental sustainability. It's really thanks
the presence on the territory of the two central subjects of the system
national for the production and distribution of energy that is
they create extraordinary opportunities. It's the whole system
port that must change skin. Lower consumption for lighting
outdoor areas and buildings, LNG ships, electrified docks,
vehicles, operating machines and electric cranes and, immediately,
pilot projects for the use of hydrogen that goes clearly
identified as the underlying objective. It is important - it has
added Sommariva - favor renewable sources by looking in
complementary way to LNG and electricity. The port
it will remain an energy-intensive system but the energy that will be consumed
it will have to be "clean"».
