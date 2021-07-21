|
July 21, 2021
- In June, the growth trend of the
cargo traffic handled by Chinese ports
- In the seaports the volumes containerized were
equal to 21.4 million teu (+6.3%)
- Growth eased considerably last month
of the goods traffic in Chinese ports which amounted to
1.36 billion tons, an increase of +5.0% on June
2020, of which 862.1 million tons handled by ports
seafarers (+1.3%) and 499.2 million tonnes handled by the
inland port (+11.9%). Even more accentuated the weakening
of the growth trend of goods traffic with foreign countries handled
in June 2021 from Chinese ports which stood at 403.8
million tonnes (+2.5%), of which 356.6 million tonnes
passed through seaports (+1.9%) and 47.2 million
tonnes through inland ports (+7.6%).
- Among the seaports, last month the most consistent
Traffic volume was handled by the port of
Ningbo-Zhoushan with 113.6 million tons (-4.3%), of which 50.2
million tonnes of goods abroad (+8.6%), followed by
Shanghai ports with 61.1 million tons (+11.4%), of which
36.2 million tonnes of international goods (+14.7%), Qingdao
with 57.4 million tons (+6.5%), of which 41.2 million
tonnes foreign (+3.1%), Tangshan with 56.2 million
tonnes (-13.0%), of which 15.6 million tonnes abroad
(-36.7%), and Guangzhou with 54.5 million tons (+0.4%), of which
13.8 million tonnes abroad (+15.9%).
- Last month the only container traffic handled by the
Chinese ports amounted to 24.3 million teu (+7.0%), of
of which 21.4 million teu in seaports (+6.3%) and 2.9 million
teu in inland ports (+12.8%). The highest volumes of
Containerized traffic were handled by the ports of
Shanghai with 4.1 million teu (+13.6%), Ningbo-Zhoushan with 2.8
million teu (+11.9%), Qingdao with 2.1 million teu (+13.8%),
Guangzhou with 2.1 million teu (+1.5%) and Tianjin with 2.0 million
of teu (+19.6%).
- In the first half of 2021, total freight traffic
handled by Chinese ports was 7.64 billion
tonnes, with an increase of +13.2% on the first half of the
last year, of which 4.96 billion tonnes handled by the
seaports (+10.3%), including 2.10 billion tonnes of
international goods (+8.5%), and 2.68 billion tons
handled by inland ports (+18.9%), of which 261.0 million
tonnes of international goods (+15.3%).
- In the first six months of this year the most traffic volumes
consistent were handled by the ports of Ningbo-Zhoushan with
623.0 million tonnes (+9.5%), of which 288.5 million tonnes
tons of international cargoes (+12.0%), Tangshan with 350.5
million tonnes (+9.8%), of which 128.8 million tonnes
with foreign countries (-9.4%), Shanghai with 345.7 million tons
(+15.1%), of which 204.5 million tonnes of foreign goods
(+12.3%), Qingdao with 319.0 million tonnes (+7.6%), of which
235.4 million tons abroad (+6.9%), and Guangzhou with
312.3 million tonnes (+5.3%), of which 78.2 million tonnes
tonnes abroad (+15.7%).
- In the first half of 2021, containerized traffic is
was equal to 138.2 million teu (+15.0%), of which 122.0 million teu
teu handled by seaports (+14.0%) and 16.2 million teu
from inland ports (+22.4%).
