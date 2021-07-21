



July 21, 2021

Original news Last month the traffic of goods in the port of Barcelona grew by +25.3%

Containers amounted to 284 thousand teu (+36.3%)

Last month the traffic of goods in the port of Barcelona is grew by +25.3% to 5.30 million tonnes compared to 4.23 million tons in June 2020. Miscellaneous goods increased by +35.3% to 4.02 million tonnes, of of which 3.02 million tonnes of goods in containers (+36.7%) made with a handling of containers equal to 284 thousand teu (+36.3%) - including 101 thousand teu in transit (+56.8%) and 164 thousand teu in import-export (+24.4%) - and 1.00 million tons of goods conventional (+31.4%). Solid bulks are also growing with 508 thousand tons (+25.4%), while liquid bulk are decreased by -9.7% to 772 thousand tons.

In the passenger sector, last month line services landed at the Catalan port of call have transported 82 thousand people (+82.3%); also cruise traffic, after 13 months of stoppage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, marked a total of almost 3 thousand passengers.

In the first half of 2021, total freight traffic was 32.09 million tonnes, an increase in the +16.5% on the first half of last year, of which 18.98 million tonnes of containerized goods (+30.9%) totalized with a container handling of 1.8 million teu (+31.0%), 5.26 million tonnes of conventional goods (+14.8%), 2.26 million tonnes of solid bulk cargo (+8.1%) and 5.59 million tonnes of liquid bulk (-12.4%). Passengers of the ferries were 238 thousand (+4.0%) and cruise passengers almost 3 thousand (-98,6%).







