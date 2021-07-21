|
- Last month the traffic of goods in the port of
Barcelona grew by +25.3%
-
- Containers amounted to 284 thousand teu (+36.3%)
-
- Last month the traffic of goods in the port of Barcelona is
grew by +25.3% to 5.30 million tonnes
compared to 4.23 million tons in June 2020. Miscellaneous goods
increased by +35.3% to 4.02 million tonnes, of
of which 3.02 million tonnes of goods in containers (+36.7%)
made with a handling of containers equal to 284 thousand teu
(+36.3%) - including 101 thousand teu in transit (+56.8%) and 164 thousand teu in
import-export (+24.4%) - and 1.00 million tons of goods
conventional (+31.4%). Solid bulks are also growing with
508 thousand tons (+25.4%), while liquid bulk are
decreased by -9.7% to 772 thousand tons.
-
- In the passenger sector, last month line services
landed at the Catalan port of call have transported 82 thousand
people (+82.3%); also cruise traffic, after 13 months of
stoppage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, marked a total of
almost 3 thousand passengers.
-
- In the first half of 2021, total freight traffic
was 32.09 million tonnes, an increase in the
+16.5% on the first half of last year, of which 18.98
million tonnes of containerized goods (+30.9%) totalized
with a container handling of 1.8 million teu
(+31.0%), 5.26 million tonnes of conventional goods
(+14.8%), 2.26 million tonnes of solid bulk cargo (+8.1%) and
5.59 million tonnes of liquid bulk (-12.4%). Passengers
of the ferries were 238 thousand (+4.0%) and cruise passengers almost 3 thousand
(-98,6%).
