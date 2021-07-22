



July 22, 2021

In the period April-June the value of new orders is status of 7.99 billion dollars (+32.0%)

In the second quarter of 2021, the revenues of the Swiss group ABB increased by +21.0% to 7.45 billion dollars compared to 6.15 billion in the period April-June of last year. The company, mainly active in the sectors electrification, automation, handling and robotics, has also recorded a strong increase in both the value of the profit operating, which amounted to $1.09 billion (+91.6%), and the value of net profit, which stood at to $781 million (+125.7%). The growth of the value of new purchase orders in the second quarter of this year which was $7.99 billion (+32.0%). The value of the order book at 30 June last stood at 15.42 billion dollars (+10.8%).

ABB announced that it had recorded in the second quarter of the 2021 signs of recovery in the service business segment the maritime industry, thanks also to positive developments in the cruise industry with customers who have started investing in services in view of the resumption of cruise operations so far stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.









