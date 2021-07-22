|
|
|
|
July 22, 2021
|
|
- ABB reports a strong rise in economic results and
new orders
-
- In the period April-June the value of new orders is
status of 7.99 billion dollars (+32.0%)
-
- In the second quarter of 2021, the revenues of the Swiss group ABB
increased by +21.0% to 7.45 billion
dollars compared to 6.15 billion in the period April-June of
last year. The company, mainly active in the sectors
electrification, automation, handling and robotics, has
also recorded a strong increase in both the value of the profit
operating, which amounted to $1.09 billion
(+91.6%), and the value of net profit, which stood at
to $781 million (+125.7%). The growth of the
value of new purchase orders in the second quarter of this year
which was $7.99 billion (+32.0%). The value
of the order book at 30 June last stood at
15.42 billion dollars (+10.8%).
-
- ABB announced that it had recorded in the second quarter of the
2021 signs of recovery in the service business segment
the maritime industry, thanks also to positive developments in the
cruise industry with customers who have started investing
in services in view of the resumption of cruise operations
so far stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail