



July 22, 2021

In the first half of 2021 the port of Zeebrugge has handled 25.2 million tons of goods, with a slight increase of +0.6% on the first half of last year which is was generated by the +23.8% increase in volumes handled in the sole second half of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 that more than offset the -16.5% drop recorded in the previous quarter.

In particular, in the period April-June of this year alone, the Belgian port port handled 13.2 million tonnes of cargoes, including 5.3 million tons of containerized goods (+27.1%), 3.8 million tons of rolling stock (+43.8%), 184 thousand tonnes of conventional goods (+16.6%), 3.4 million tons of liquid bulk (+5.2%) and 511 thousand tons of solid bulk (+15.6%). The handling of new cars of factory was 557 thousand vehicles (+82.2%).

The overall increase of +0.6% marked in the entire first half of 2021 is the result of the growth of goods containerized, which totaled 10.2 million tons (+18.8% on the first half of 2020), rolling stock, which are amounted to 7.3 million tonnes (+13.8%), and bulk dry, stood at 927 thousand tons (+13.9%), while in liquid bulk decreased with 6.4 million tonnes (-27.7%) and conventional goods with 321 thousand tons (-2,9%). Car handling was less than 1.2 million units (+20.7%).









