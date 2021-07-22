|
|
|
|
July 22, 2021
|
|
- In the April-June quarter the traffic in the port of
Zeebrugge increased by +23.8%
-
- In the first half of this year, 25.2 were handled.
million tonnes of goods (+0.6%)
-
- In the first half of 2021 the port of Zeebrugge has
handled 25.2 million tons of goods, with a slight
increase of +0.6% on the first half of last year which is
was generated by the +23.8% increase in volumes handled in the sole
second half of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 that
more than offset the -16.5% drop recorded in the
previous quarter.
-
- In particular, in the period April-June of this year alone, the
Belgian port port handled 13.2 million tonnes of
cargoes, including 5.3 million tons of containerized goods
(+27.1%), 3.8 million tons of rolling stock (+43.8%), 184 thousand
tonnes of conventional goods (+16.6%), 3.4 million
tons of liquid bulk (+5.2%) and 511 thousand tons of
solid bulk (+15.6%). The handling of new cars of
factory was 557 thousand vehicles (+82.2%).
-
- The overall increase of +0.6% marked in the entire first
half of 2021 is the result of the growth of goods
containerized, which totaled 10.2 million tons
(+18.8% on the first half of 2020), rolling stock, which are
amounted to 7.3 million tonnes (+13.8%), and bulk
dry, stood at 927 thousand tons (+13.9%), while in
liquid bulk decreased with 6.4 million
tonnes (-27.7%) and conventional goods with 321 thousand tons
(-2,9%). Car handling was less than 1.2
million units (+20.7%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail