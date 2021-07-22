



July 22, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Assoporti, well the establishment of the National Plan of Sustainable dredging, but simplification of the procedures

Giampieri: this is not about the search for a deregulation, but a healthy review of the rules on this theme

Referring to Monday's approval at the Joint Committee on Environment and Constitutional Affairs of the Chamber, as part of the phase of conversion into law of the decree law 77/2021 on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), of the amendment establishing, with a dedicated article, the Plan The Commission has tabled a number of members of the European Parliament for the Movement 5 Stars Paola Deiana and Paolo Ficara, the president of the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti), Rodolfo Giampieri, he noted that "it would be appropriate to seize this opportunity to think about a simplification of the legislation on dredging to wide range". In particular - giampieri clarified - the article in question intervenes on some procedural aspects, but It would be desirable to introduce further elements to achieve the much-desired simplification as deemed necessary by Assoporti.

Giampieri recalled that for some time the association has been, In fact, it is committed to proposing legislation in line with the other countries of the European Union, making ports accessible and, consequently, competitive. The president of Assoporti has noted that it is certainly important to have devised a plan of national importance to work on and in this sense the single authorisation can be a first step in the right direction direction. Article 6-bis, in fact, provides that the National Plan the Minister for Sustainable Dredging is approved by the Minister for Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility in concert with the Minister of Ecological Transition.

According to Assoporti, moreover, another aspect to be grasped with favor is that the permission to dredge involves variant to the port master plan and that therefore it is a real simplification with respect to current legislation.

The association specified that a certainty of the timing for the authorization process, as well as for the characterization procedures. According to Assoporti, it is also it is necessary to standardize the treatment between the areas included in the Zones Special economic and those not included.

"It is not - giampieri specified - the the search for deregulation, but for a healthy review the rules on this very sensitive issue and, at the same time, so vital to allow Italian ports to be protagonists in the market. Attention to the environment by the Ports is high and is one of our challenges for ensure the best future for the sector. The presidents of the AdSP they work in this direction knowing its economic importance and social. So we can conclude that it is certainly a good first step and that we believe may be a push (which was missing) for a more widespread, necessary and non-necessary procedural simplification deferred. As an association - concluded Giampieri - we are as always available to provide any support deemed useful to find the right solutions".







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail