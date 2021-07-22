|
- Assoporti, well the establishment of the National Plan of
Sustainable dredging, but simplification of the
procedures
-
- Giampieri: this is not about the search for a
deregulation, but a healthy review of the rules on
this theme
-
- Referring to Monday's approval at the
Joint Committee on Environment and Constitutional Affairs of the Chamber,
as part of the phase of conversion into law of the decree law
77/2021 on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR),
of the amendment establishing, with a dedicated article, the Plan
The Commission has tabled a number of members of the European Parliament for the
Movement 5 Stars Paola Deiana and Paolo Ficara, the president
of the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti), Rodolfo Giampieri,
he noted that "it would be appropriate to seize this opportunity
to think about a simplification of the legislation on dredging to
wide range". In particular - giampieri clarified -
the article in question intervenes on some procedural aspects, but
It would be desirable to introduce further elements to achieve the
much-desired simplification as deemed necessary by
Assoporti.
-
- Giampieri recalled that for some time the association has been,
In fact, it is committed to proposing legislation in line with the
other countries of the European Union, making ports accessible and,
consequently, competitive. The president of Assoporti has
noted that it is certainly important to have devised a plan
of national importance to work on and in this sense
the single authorisation can be a first step in the right direction
direction. Article 6-bis, in fact, provides that the National Plan
the Minister for Sustainable Dredging is approved by the Minister for
Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility in concert with
the Minister of Ecological Transition.
-
- According to Assoporti, moreover, another aspect to be grasped with
favor is that the permission to dredge involves variant
to the port master plan and that therefore it is a real
simplification with respect to current legislation.
-
- The association specified that a
certainty of the timing for the authorization process, as well as for the
characterization procedures. According to Assoporti, it is also
it is necessary to standardize the treatment between the areas included in the Zones
Special economic and those not included.
- "It is not - giampieri specified - the
the search for deregulation, but for a healthy review
the rules on this very sensitive issue and, at the same time,
so vital to allow Italian ports to be
protagonists in the market. Attention to the environment by the
Ports is high and is one of our challenges for
ensure the best future for the sector. The presidents of the AdSP
they work in this direction knowing its economic importance and
social. So we can conclude that it is certainly a good
first step and that we believe may be a push (which was missing) for
a more widespread, necessary and non-necessary procedural simplification
deferred. As an association - concluded Giampieri - we are
as always available to provide any support deemed useful
to find the right solutions".
