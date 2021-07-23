



July 23, 2021

Summary: historic agreement for the relaunch of activities operating of the most important terminal of our airport and for the start of the city waterfront

Today the president of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, Mario Sommariva, and the CEO of La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT), Alfredo Scalisi, at the presence of the mayor of La Spezia, Pierluigi Peracchini, have signed an agreement by which they undertake to ensure that the next first of January a portion of five thousand square meters of the Calata Paita of the port of La Spezia are returned to the city. In addition, from the first of September 2022 the terminal company of the Contship Italia group will issue a further announcement to adsp portion of the area, equal to 1,500 square meters, to allow the start of work on the new triangular pier for the docking of the passenger ships, work included in the National Recovery Plan and Resilience and therefore to be completed by the mandatory date of 2026. Another piece will be added in September 2023 when LSCT will return the remaining 41,500 meters to the port authority paintings to allow the full realization of the waterfront.

For its part, the AdSP is committed to completing the displacement of the Navi del Canaletto, to carry out the works of dredging to bring the seabed of part of the access channel and the third basin at -15 meters, according to the forecasts of the Master Plan Port, while LSCT will anticipate the construction of the quay and the square planned in the Canaletto area, with the works planned on the Garibaldi Pier that will be started in a second phase.

"With the agreement signed today, to which the parties are working for some time - sommariva highlighted - finally we reach an important goal for the relaunch of activities operating of the most important terminal of our airport, through precise redefinitions of mutual commitments, and for the start of the city waterfront. This will be possible reviewing the concession granted in 2016 to LSCT, in the light of the current needs of the market and the new recent indications of the PNRR. The initiatives contained in the agreement will take immediately the start, thanks to a precise time schedule. Between two years you will see the first, substantial results for the launch of trafficking in an environmentally friendly way.

«This signature - agreed Scalisi - is the result of a fruitful collaboration and constant work that we have carried out over the past few months with the AdSP and represents the point starting point for the definition of a new geography of the whole the port area of the territory. Both sides caught the opportunity and they set to work, identifying commitments, responsibilities and timing so that the development plan, and above all the start of the waterfront project of the city, materialize. A program - he recalled the CEO of LSCT - which requires maximum effort of all the actors involved, which will see its completion in line with the provisions of the PNRR, for a port increasingly connected, open and integrated with the fabric urban and citizen. Fifty years of history that have seen LSCT at next to the city and now, with the signed document, the foundations are laid to define new projects that will see us protagonists in the port system of the future».

Mayor Peracchini stressed that "today's it is a historic achievement, the result of a concert work, silent but profitable and constant, which - he added - after 130 years returns to the city a fundamental part of its front at sea, converting it to urban use. With pride - he said Peracchini - I can say that I have realized a dream of all the spezzini scoring that historical goal of the city, the return of the seafront. A few days before the anniversary of the signature of Giobatta Paita who on July 28, 1890 delivered part of the city to a port use, we sign another agreement, or its return. A signature that is worth, in terms of of vision of the future, as much as the construction of the Military Arsenal. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our city, which with the new waterfront available, it will be the subject of investments and an overall redevelopment from the breath international of which the Municipality will be the decision-maker and co-protagonist".







