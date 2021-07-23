|
July 23, 2021
|
|
- Port of La Spezia, in January five thousand square meters of
Calata Paita will be returned to the city
-
- Summary: historic agreement for the relaunch of activities
operating of the most important terminal of our airport and for
the start of the city waterfront
-
- Today the president of the Port System Authority of the
Eastern Ligurian Sea, Mario Sommariva, and the CEO
of La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT), Alfredo Scalisi, at the
presence of the mayor of La Spezia, Pierluigi Peracchini, have
signed an agreement by which they undertake to ensure that the
next first of January a portion of five thousand square meters of the
Calata Paita of the port of La Spezia are returned to the city.
In addition, from the first of September 2022 the terminal company of the
Contship Italia group will issue a further announcement to adsp
portion of the area, equal to 1,500 square meters, to allow
the start of work on the new triangular pier for the docking of the
passenger ships, work included in the National Recovery Plan and
Resilience and therefore to be completed by the mandatory date of 2026.
Another piece will be added in September 2023 when
LSCT will return the remaining 41,500 meters to the port authority
paintings to allow the full realization of the waterfront.
-
- For its part, the AdSP is committed to completing the
displacement of the Navi del Canaletto, to carry out the works of
dredging to bring the seabed of part of the access channel and the
third basin at -15 meters, according to the forecasts of the Master Plan
Port, while LSCT will anticipate the construction of the
quay and the square planned in the Canaletto area, with the works
planned on the Garibaldi Pier that will be started in a second
phase.
-
- "With the agreement signed today, to which the parties are
working for some time - sommariva highlighted - finally
we reach an important goal for the relaunch of activities
operating of the most important terminal of our airport,
through precise redefinitions of mutual commitments, and for
the start of the city waterfront. This will be possible
reviewing the concession granted in 2016 to LSCT, in the light of
the current needs of the market and the new recent indications
of the PNRR. The initiatives contained in the agreement will take
immediately the start, thanks to a precise time schedule. Between two
years you will see the first, substantial results for the launch
of trafficking in an environmentally friendly way.
-
- «This signature - agreed Scalisi - is the result of
a fruitful collaboration and constant work that we have
carried out over the past few months with the AdSP and represents the point
starting point for the definition of a new geography of the whole
the port area of the territory. Both sides caught
the opportunity and they set to work, identifying
commitments, responsibilities and timing so that the
development plan, and above all the start of the waterfront project
of the city, materialize. A program - he recalled
the CEO of LSCT - which requires maximum effort
of all the actors involved, which will see its completion
in line with the provisions of the PNRR, for a
port increasingly connected, open and integrated with the fabric
urban and citizen. Fifty years of history that have seen LSCT at
next to the city and now, with the signed document,
the foundations are laid to define new projects that will see us
protagonists in the port system of the future».
-
- Mayor Peracchini stressed that "today's
it is a historic achievement, the result of a concert work,
silent but profitable and constant, which - he added - after 130 years
returns to the city a fundamental part of its front
at sea, converting it to urban use. With pride - he said
Peracchini - I can say that I have realized a dream of all the
spezzini scoring that historical goal of the city,
the return of the seafront. A few days before the anniversary
of the signature of Giobatta Paita who on July 28, 1890 delivered
part of the city to a port use, we sign another
agreement, or its return. A signature that is worth, in terms of
of vision of the future, as much as the construction of the Military Arsenal.
A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our city, which
with the new waterfront available, it will be the subject of
investments and an overall redevelopment from the breath
international of which the Municipality will be the decision-maker and
co-protagonist".
