



July 28, 2021

The Moroccan state which, through the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Reform of the Administration, holds 60% of the capital of the Société d' Exploitation des Ports (Marsa Maroc), the company listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange that is the first port operator of Morocco and is present in nine national port scans, has decided to cede 35% percent of the capital of this company to Tanger Med, the public company that operates the Moroccan port of Tanger Med. The transaction will have a value of 5.48 billion dirhams (605 million).

Marsa Maroc specified that the sale of the stake was part of the reform of the public sector, with which the state continues its policy of supporting the various strategic sectors, particularly through the controlled public companies. The intention is that Tanger Med and Marsa Maroc, while preserving their independence, implement a strategic partnership that will enable synergies to be developed and create a solid complex that places Morocco capable of responding to logistical challenges. of the national economy. This entity will be able to support Moroccan industries, importers and exporters through a more efficient and competitive offer of services in a context of dynamic reconfiguration of logistics corridors, Maroc said. international.

In addition to its own direct presence in the national port sector, Marsa Maroc is also active in the same sector through three participates : the Tanger Alliance, the company that operates the namesake container terminal in the Tanger Med II port area of the port. port of Tanger Med and of which Marsa Maroc owns 50% plus an action of the capital and which is also participated by the German Eurokai (Contship Italia / Eurogate) and Hapag-Lloyd; the Terminal à Conteneurs 3 du port de Casablanca (TC 3 PC) active in the port of Casablanca, which is fully controlled by Marsa Maroc ; the Société de Manutention d' Agadir (SMA) active in the port of Agadir, which is participated in 51% by Marsa Maroc.







