



July 28, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Decided improvement of the economic and commercial performance of Cargotec

In the second quarter of this year, the value of new orders acquired by the group has doubled.

After four consecutive quarters of negative trends, in the second quarter of 2021 Finland's Cargotec Group revenues rose 12.9% percent to 853.2 million euros, compared with 755.8 million in the second quarter. of last year, an increase that was generated by the positive contribution of revenues of 382 million (+ 9.1%) forfeited by the Kalmar division, which produces means of lifting for the port, intermodal, logistics and industrial sectors, and those equal to 316 million (+ 30.0%) totaled by the Hiab division, which produces means of lifting for the construction, transport and other industrial sectors, while it recorded a downturn in the contribution to the turnover of the MacGregor division, active in the segment of the means of handling and systems for ships and offshore plants, the revenues of which decreased by -4.3% to 156 million euros.

The group operating profit was 44.8 million euros, compared with a negative sign operating profit of -19.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, and was made with a contribution of 40.0 million from Hiab (+ 122.2%), up from 28.2 million euros. Kalmar, compared with a negative sign result for -13.1 million in the previous year, and with a negative sign contribution for -1.0 million from MacGregor compared to a negative contribution of -26.8 million in the second quarter of last year. Cargotec filed the April-June period of 2021 with a net profit of 25.8 million euros compared to a net loss of -36.5 million in the same period of 2020.

The improvement in financial performance underwent a significant boost in trade activity, with new orders in the second quarter of this year having been double the record value of 1.28 billion euros. 637 million in the April-June period of 2020. The value of the new orders in Kalmar stood at 600 million euros (+ 104.8%), to Hiab at 508 million (+ 127.8%) and to MacGregor at 169 million euros (+ 40.8%). As of June 30, the value of the Finnish group's orders portfolio was 2.61 billion euros (+ 43.0%), of which 1.26 billion was for Kalmar (+ 42.1%), 831 million for Hiab (+ 122.8%) and 517 million for MacGregor (-8.5%).

Cargotec's chief executive, Mika Vehviläinen, said the sharp rise in orders was the result of the significant growth of containerized traffic handled in the first half of 2021 in global ports as well as, in the same way. period, of the increase in shipbuilding activities and the increase in orders for the realization of further vessels.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail