



July 28, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Government's approval of extension for use on Italian ships of jurors for anti-piracy services

Mattioli (Confitarma) : indispensable measure to ensure the protection of Italian crews and ships

The Italian Confederation Shipowners (Confitarma) said it had obtained the extension to March 31, 2022 of the derogatory scheme authorising the use on board of Italian warships of jurors for anti-piracy services, deferment of the term that the shipowner association had strongly requested. The rule was inserted by the government in Article 10 of the decree-law July 23, 2021, n.105 " Urgent measures to deal with the epidemiological emergency of COVID-19 and for the exercise in safety of social activities and economic " and-the Confederation said-it was necessary to permit the use of the special guards sworn not yet in possession of the permit obtained as a result of passing the examination tests provided for in the decree. ministerial n.139/2019, the organization of which was in fact made impossible by the continuation of the pandemics. This, provided that such sworn guards have participated for a period of at least six months, such as belonging to the armed forces, to international missions in operational assignments with relative attestation issued by the Ministry of Defence.

"On behalf of Italian shipowners, I thank the government that, following the intense outreach activity carried out by Confitarma at the heads of the competent administrations, the Italian government has said that it has been in the process of the Italian shipowners," he said. once again this important extension is necessary to ensure the protection of Italian crews and ships operating in the areas of piracy risk and that, unfortunately, since June 30 they could not enjoy the services of active protection on board due to the serious regulatory vacuum situation which, finally, has been sanata. I count that prior to the March deadline, a structural solution can finally be found to ensure the protection of our crews. "







