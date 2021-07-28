



July 28, 2021

In the April-June period of this year, more than 19.6 million teu (+ 17.6%) were handled.

In the April-June period of this year, the container terminals of the DP World group in Dubai handled a containerized traffic of 19.65 million teu, volume representing an increase of 17.6% percent on the corresponding period of 2020 and the new historical record of quarterly traffic results higher than almost 600mila teu compared to the previous historic peak marked in the last quarter of last year.

The new record was achieved thanks to new historic quarterly traffic picks handled by both the group's terminals in the ports of Asia, Pacific and Indian subcontinent, which amounted to 8.76 million teu (+ 21.2%), both from terminals in the ports of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, which amounted to 8.14 million teu (+ 13.8%). In addition, the traffic moved by the terminals in the Americas and Australia that totaled 2.76 million teu (+ 18.2%).

In the first half of 2021, overall traffic was 38.60 million teu, an increase of 13.9% percent on the first half of last year.









