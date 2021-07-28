



July 28, 2021

Original news Report by Assoports on the cruise industry in view of the sector's redeparture

Elaborated with Tourism Responses, it intends to be a tool of conceptuality in the time spent on this sector

The Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting worldwide measures to contain the health crisis have had a dramatic impact on the cruise industry, which is still now struggling to schedule a regular departure. To define the priorities to be managed when the pandemic emergency will be behind, thus allowing the cruise sector to return to being a phenomenon capable of giving value to Italian port systems and all national territory with important relapses on local economies, the Association of Italian Ports (assoports) has worked together Responses Tourism, research and consultancy firms, and the drafting of a strategic document that is a synthesis of extensive collection activities and processing information, as well as listening to numerous operators committed to various headlines in the crucieristic waterway.

The new report, entitled "The crucierism looks to the future : the reading of the new scenario, the new priorities, the new balances" is articulated in four sections. The first proposes quantitative evidence on ten themes judged to be central to the management that is taking the sector, among them the demand, the concentration of supply and traffic, and orders to the construction sites. The second includes many boards of the Port System Authority, presenting for each of them the sources of investment, the choices adopted with reference to the crucierism, priority themes in the near future, building in fact a updated photograph on the national cruciuality portuality. The third section is the fruit of an extensive work of interlocution with entrepreneurs and managers, Italians and abroad, on the trajectories that will affect the cruise industry, from deployment to new products to the commitment on social responsibility. In addition, it finds room for the analysis of the answers provided by a panel of 100 Italian suppliers to whom it was asked to express its perception on the current and prospective situation in view of aspects such as the increase in competitor (international, national, local) and the trend of profit and turnover. The last section contains a selection of nine points deemed fundamental as the basis of a 2025 Agenda of Italian Cruciatorial Portals, a selection of priorities and attentions that more than others deemed determinant in influencing the dynamics of the sector in the near future, 2025 precisely.

"For Assoports," the president of the association, Rodolfo Giampieri, said cruise traffic was also crucial to its strategic value in the relations between port cities and port cities. It is with this spirit that we have initiated this study at such a delicate stage at the world level. We want to help find the best solutions for this segment in its post-pandemic relaunch, also because I believe that precisely the health situation we have experienced and that we are still experiencing invites us to review some models. Crucieristic tourism is very important for the economy of the country and we hope that, thanks to our contribution, the same can be fully valued. We want it to become a tool of conceptuality in the time spent on this sector. "







