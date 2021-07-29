



July 29, 2021

The duration of the contract contract will be a total of 390 days

The extraordinary commissioner of the Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea, Admiral Giovanni Pettorino, today signed the office for the drafting of the Port System Regulatory Plan that falls within the jurisdiction of the European Union. of the institution, which is formed by the ports of Ancona-Falconara Marittima, Pesaro, San Benedetto del Tronto in the Marche, Pescara and Ortona in Abruzzo. The technical service for the drafting of the act that will trace the future of these ports has been entrusted to the temporary grouping of business consisting of Modimar Srl of Rome, the parent company, Acquatecno Srl and Seacon Srl of Rome, Giovanni Francalanza di Roma Pisa, Associate Geologists Fantucci and Stocchi di Ronciglione, Simonetta Migliaccio of Genoa, Environment Park Spa of Turin.

The European tender for the drafting of the Port Regulatory Plan also provides for the drafting of the Strategic Planning Document (DPss), updating the port regulatory plans of each of the ports of the AdSP by introducing also the Environmental Energy Planning Document of the Port System (Deasp), an element that will have to be strongly coordinated with the drafting phase of the Regulatory Plan.

After the first race had ended in 2019 without outcome, for lack of valid offers, a second ban was staged in which the drafting of the Port System Regulatory Plan and other documents was awarded for an amount overall of 1,781,073 euros, with a savings in the 31.23% bid. The tender value of the ban was 2,589,899 euros.

The duration of the contract will be a total of 390 days, divided into several phases, by the signing. The Port System Regulatory Plan will contain the guidelines for the future development of ports in an integrated system of system, with the aim of responding to growth opportunities in a coordinated manner with the territory and to ensure, in port scope, a sustainable, economic, social, environmental development.

The first step to be made will be a mapping of the current state of ports and their productive characteristics to define the development lines of the next few years, with an orientation to the medium to long term. The update of the Environmental Energy Planning Document of the Port System will define the current and future AdSP energy consumption framework with the forecasts for use of new technologies and services and the activities of dealers and operators.







