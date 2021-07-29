



July 29, 2021

Original news Alarm of Confitweapon and Owners for the lack of doctors available to embark on Italian flag vessels

Open letter to the Minister of Health

The president of Confitarma, Mario Mattioli, and the president of Assshipowners, Stefano Messina, sent an open letter to the health minister, Roberto Speranza, to urge an urgent solution to the problem of lack of medical available to embark on Italian flag vessels. The letter expressed extreme concern over the situation, which has long been reported as problematic at the operational level, which has worsened with the current Covid-19 emergency.

The two shipowners ' associations have pointed out that the risk is that, in the middle of the summer season, it can deflect a real social emergency with thousands of citizens stranded on the benches and unable to move in and out of the islands, de facto deprived of the constitutional right to territorial continuity. Once again, in our country, we aim to apply a source of secondary rank, the ministerial decree of June 13, 1986, which is much less flexible than the obligations under the law, the minister said. international, the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) of 2006.

However, this risk, Confitarma and Assshipowners expressed satisfaction with the circular issued by the Directorate General of Health, which extends to 30 days the authorisation to embark on medical treatment. enabled the exercise of the profession, in the absence of onboard physicians enabled thanks to a five-year contest provided for by a Royal Decree of 1897.

While expressing appreciation for the prompt response of the institutions, the two shipowners ' associations have, however, specified that they do not consider the initiative to be resolved by the Ministry given that, currently, it is totally unreachable. doctor who has already been dedicated to other vital health activities in order to cope with the pandemic : the shortage of doctors on the entire national territory, Confitarma and Assshipowners, has already been found by the government in the predisposition and implementation of the campaign vaccinal Covid-SARS 2.

Concluding, Confitarma and Assshipowners therefore called for the urgent intervention of the Minister of Hope to ensure that an appropriate derogation from the application of the Ministerial Decree of June 13, 1986 is urgently adopted, while remaining full respect of the relevant provisions laid down by the Maritime Labour Convention 2006 and the possibility of using the H24 Medical Assistance Service provided by the CIRM-International Radio Medical Center, linked by a historic collaboration with the Italian armor.







