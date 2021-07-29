



July 29, 2021

Original news Decline in the quarterly results of d' Amico International Shipping

In the second quarter, a net loss of -5.3 million was recorded.

The company of Friend International Shipping (DIS), which through its operational subsidiary of Friend Tankers operates a fleet of 38 tankers of capacity between 35,000 and 51,000 tonnes of gross capacity, filed the second quarter of 2021 with the company. revenues of 62.9 million, down -30.9% percent on the same period last year, of which 46.1 million base time charter (-41.3%). EBITDA and EBIT reported decreases of -59.4% percent and -89.4% percent, respectively, to 18.9 million and 2.7 million. The period was closed with a net loss of -5.3 million compared to a net profit of 15.6 million in the April-June period of 2020.

In the first half of 2021, revenues amounted to 122.0 million, a decline of -34.2% percent in the first half of last year, of which 88.9 million was basic charter revenue (-40.8% percent). EBITDA was 33.0 million (-58.5%) and the net profit of 386mila dollars (-99.0%). The net economic result was a negative sign and amounted to -15.1 million compared to a net profit of 17.1 million in the first half of 2020.









