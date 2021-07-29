



July 29, 2021

Original news In the first half of 2021, the traffic of goods in the port of Marseille Fos increased by 13%

Containerized loads in growth of 21%

In the first half of 2021, freight traffic in the port of Marseille Fos amounted to around 38 million tonnes, an increase of 13% percent compared to 33.5 million tonnes in the first half of last year. The heightened increase was that of the solid bulk, in which 6.4 million tonnes of cargo were handled (+ 32%). It also supported the growth of miscellaneous goods with 10.3 million tonnes (+ 19%), thanks in particular to the increase in containerized goods that stood at 7.2 million tonnes (+ 21%), while more contained was progression of the bulk liquids with 21.2 million tonnes (+ 6%).









