



July 30, 2021

Original news In the second quarter of this year, Fincantieri's revenues grew by 50.9% percent.

New orders declining by -1.0%

In the second quarter of this year, Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri's revenues reached 1.60 billion euros, with a significant rise of 50.9% percent in the second quarter of 2020 when a downturn had been recorded. of -26.9% on the corresponding period of the previous year. The largest increase in the quarterly business volume occurred in the Shipbuilding segment that totaled revenues of 1.42 billion euros (+ 57.7%). Revenue growth in both the Offshore and Special Ships segment, which amounted to 124 million euros (+ 21.6%), is also accentuated, both in the Systems, Components and Services segment, which stood at 249 million euros (+ 33.2%).

In the second quarter of 2021, the group's EBITDA was 118 million euros (+ 151.1%), with an input of 106 million from the Shibuilding segment (-36.9%), two million from the Offshore segment and special vessels, absent in the second quarter of the last year, and of 22 million euros from the Systems, components and services segment (+ 83.3%).

In the face of the improvement of these results, the navalmechanics company reported a slight decrease in the value of new orders which in the April-June period of this year amounted to 1.41 billion euros (-1.0%), of which 979 million in shipbuilding segment (-23.6%), of 29 million in the Offshore segment and special ships (-39.6%) and 517 million in the Systems, components and services segment (+ 213.3%).

In the entire first half of 2021, Fincantieri's revenues amounted to 3.25 billion euros, with a 37.2% percent progression in the first six months of last year, of which 2.92 billion in the Shipbuilding segment (+ 43.6%), with a contribution to net of 1.90 billion passive activities in the cruise ship sector (+ 26.5%) and 789 million from that of military vessels (+ 50.0%), EUR 220 million in the Offshore segment and special vessels (-3.5%) and 481 million in the Systems segment, components and services (+ 22.7%). Group EBITDA was 219 million euros (+ 84.0%), operating profit of 123 million euros (+ 127.8%), and net profit of seven million euros (-105.1%).

In the first half of this year, the total value of new orders was 1.75 billion euros (+ 1.7%), of which 1.08 billion in the Shipbuilding segment (-20.8%), 174 million in that Offshore and special ships (+ 6.1%) and 665 million in the segment Systems, components and services (+ 106.5%). As of June 30, the value of the group's order book was 38.28 billion euros (+ 4.4%), of which 32.89 billion in the Shipbuilding segment (-3.7%) and 1.35 billion in that Offshore and special vessels (+ 7.5%).









