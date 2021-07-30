



July 30, 2021

Original news Established the Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the South Tyrrhenish and Ionian Seas

The duration of the term of office is four years

The Chairman of the Port Authority of the Port System of the Southern Tyrreno and Ionian, Andrea Agostinelli, signed the decree of constitution of the Management Committee of the institution that turns out to be composed, as well as by Agostinelli as a president, from Tommaso Calabsono representing the Calabria Region, Domenico Berti listed by the Metropolite City of Reggio Calabria, Antonio Guerrieri from the Municipality of Gioia Tauro, and Antonio Ranieri, commander of the Maritime Authority who, in his own time, he indicated, according to the topics covered and thus at the port of reference, the premises commanders (Vittorio Aloi and Filippo M. Parisi (substitute) for the port of Crotone ; Giancarlo Filippo Salvemini and Massimiliano Santodirocco (substitute) from Gioia Tauro, Massimiliano Pignatale and Agazio Tedesco (substitute) by Vibo Valentia ; Francesco Cillo and Giovanni Pigna (substitute) by Corigliano Calabro). The duration of their term is four years, renewable for only one time.

Among the main functions of the Management Committee, that of determining with the expression of voting the strategic assets of the institution, in the management of ports that fall within its own constituency : Gioia Tauro, Taureana di Palmi, Corigliano Calabro, Crotone and Vibo Valentia. It will then have the task of adopting the system's strategic planning document, the regulatory plan and its variants. On the proposal of President Agostinelli, he will approve the three-year operational plan. Of essential importance, also the approval of the forecast budget, the notes of variation and the consuntive account. For the validity of the sessions, the presence of the half plus one of the components is required. In order to determine the willingness of the assise, in the event of equal voting that of the president prevails.







