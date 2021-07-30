



July 30, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Messina (Assshipowners) asks to resolve inconsistencies of the decree on cruises in Venice

Among the requests, to define a certain date that would allow the first accost to Marghera in the spring of 2022

Welcoming several amendments presented by several members of various parties to the problem of the arrival of large vessels in Venice, the president of Assshipowners, Stefano Messina, noted that "something is going on." moving forward and-he hoped-I very much hope that some of the inconsistencies of the decree on cruises in Venice may soon be resolved. " Referring to the government measure last week that imposed a halt to such landings beginning in early August, Messina noted that if "it is true that the issue of cruises in Venice has been discussed for years," he lamented that however, "the management of the measure was too rapid and did not take into account the complexities of the situation, in order not to give any contextual solutions, as the companies that had been hoping for a different solution from years had been desired," the Commission said. Judecca ".

Pointing out that the amendments presented in these days "have welcomed the signs of discomfort launched by the maritime and port community" and that now "the correctives are beginning to be identified", Messina specified that now is also the time for set some firm points. "In the first place, a certain date for the resumption of the cruises in Venice should be defined, which allows the first accost to Marghera in the spring of 2022," he said. If not, it would put the whole season at risk, with what it would entail for the economy of the city and for the national tourism market. "

"We will then go to the end of the day," Assshipowners said, "adequate support for workers ' income, companies and terminalist-led operators." There is a vast segment of the Venetian economy, with also national spillovers, on which the decree has a strong impact, only partially offset by the current measures. In addition, the procedures for work must be simplified to the maximum in order to comply with the very strict timelines necessary for their realization. It therefore seems to be a counterpoint to predict the application of the EIA, the Environmental Impact Assessment, even for simple maintenance interventions on channels already normally in use. "

"Finally, it is good that the assessment of the possibility of reusing the Vittorio Emanuele II channel for the transit of small tonnage vessels is carried out on a nautical technical basis, taking out any preliminary position," he said. ideology ".

"The one in Venice is a key port hub and the decisions they make on it also have an impact on the Adriatic's entire port system," he said. This balance must be safeguarded together with the very function of Venice as a home port. "







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail