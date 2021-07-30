



July 30, 2021

Original news In the second quarter of 2021 the traffic of goods in the port of Trieste increased by 16.4%

In dropout containers and dry bulk. Increase of other load streams

Thanks to the 16.4% increase in handling in the second quarter that almost compensated for the -17.3% percent decline recorded in the previous quarter, in the entire first half of 2021, the volume of goods passed through the port of Trieste marked a -1.9% percent decrease having been eventful 25.7 million tonnes compared to 26.3 million tonnes in the first six months of last year.

In the second quarter of this year, the Julian port climbed 13.9 million tonnes globally compared to 12.0 million tonnes in the April-June period of 2020. In the goods segment alone, the total was 4.2 million tonnes, an increase of 14.3% that was generated by the growth of 64.7% and 19.7% respectively of the rotables and miscellaneous goods, attested to 2.1 million and 222mila tonnes, while containerized goods marked a decline of -14.2% down to 1.9 million tonnes, with a container handling that amounted to 172mila teu (-12.4%). In addition, after five trimesters of reduction, the traffic of bulk liquids which amounted to 9.6 million tonnes (+ 18.8%) was higher. Solid bulk reinfuses dropped by -44.7% to 108mila tonnes.

In the first half of 2021 in the field of miscellaneous goods, 8.6 million tons of cargo were handled, an increase of 11.2% percent over the same period last year, of which 4.2 million tons of cargo in containers (-4.1% percent) totaled with an handling of containers equal to 368mila teu (-2.3%), 4.0 million tonnes of rotatable (+ 35.7%) and 392mila tonnes of conventional goods (-4.2%). The total liquid bulk bulk was more than 16.9 million tonnes (-7.2%), including 16.6 million tonnes of crude oil (-7.0%), 335mila tonnes of refined petroleum products (-19.5%) and 40mila tonnes of chemical products (+ 55.4%). In the area of solid bulk bulk traffic was 237mila tonnes (-22.4%), of which 119mila tonnes of metallurgical products (-22.2%), 70mila tonnes of cereals (-29.1%), 33mila tonnes of minerals and building materials (+ 100.0%) and 15mila tonnes of other dry bulk (-31.8%). Passenger traffic marked a decisive recovery, with almost 10mila people being handled by regular maritime services (+ 765.0%) and with less than 7mila crucierists compared to only 200 in the first half of 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic had had its biggest negative impact precisely on this typology of activity.

In the first half of 2021 the port of Monfalcone, also administered by the Port System Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, was more than 1.4 million tonnes (+ 3.0%), of which 1.2 million tonnes of solid bulk (+ 12.1%) were found.









