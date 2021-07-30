|
In the second quarter of 2021 the traffic of goods in the port of Trieste increased by 16.4%
-
-
In dropout containers and dry bulk. Increase of other load streams
-
-
Thanks to the 16.4% increase in handling in the second quarter that almost compensated for the -17.3% percent decline recorded in the previous quarter, in the entire first half of 2021, the volume of goods passed through the port of Trieste marked a -1.9% percent decrease having been eventful 25.7 million tonnes compared to 26.3 million tonnes in the first six months of last year.
-
-
In the second quarter of this year, the Julian port climbed 13.9 million tonnes globally compared to 12.0 million tonnes in the April-June period of 2020. In the goods segment alone, the total was 4.2 million tonnes, an increase of 14.3% that was generated by the growth of 64.7% and 19.7% respectively of the rotables and miscellaneous goods, attested to 2.1 million and 222mila tonnes, while containerized goods marked a decline of -14.2% down to 1.9 million tonnes, with a container handling that amounted to 172mila teu (-12.4%). In addition, after five trimesters of reduction, the traffic of bulk liquids which amounted to 9.6 million tonnes (+ 18.8%) was higher. Solid bulk reinfuses dropped by -44.7% to 108mila tonnes.
-
-
In the first half of 2021 in the field of miscellaneous goods, 8.6 million tons of cargo were handled, an increase of 11.2% percent over the same period last year, of which 4.2 million tons of cargo in containers (-4.1% percent) totaled with an handling of containers equal to 368mila teu (-2.3%), 4.0 million tonnes of rotatable (+ 35.7%) and 392mila tonnes of conventional goods (-4.2%). The total liquid bulk bulk was more than 16.9 million tonnes (-7.2%), including 16.6 million tonnes of crude oil (-7.0%), 335mila tonnes of refined petroleum products (-19.5%) and 40mila tonnes of chemical products (+ 55.4%). In the area of solid bulk bulk traffic was 237mila tonnes (-22.4%), of which 119mila tonnes of metallurgical products (-22.2%), 70mila tonnes of cereals (-29.1%), 33mila tonnes of minerals and building materials (+ 100.0%) and 15mila tonnes of other dry bulk (-31.8%). Passenger traffic marked a decisive recovery, with almost 10mila people being handled by regular maritime services (+ 765.0%) and with less than 7mila crucierists compared to only 200 in the first half of 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic had had its biggest negative impact precisely on this typology of activity.
-
-
In the first half of 2021 the port of Monfalcone, also administered by the Port System Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, was more than 1.4 million tonnes (+ 3.0%), of which 1.2 million tonnes of solid bulk (+ 12.1%) were found.
