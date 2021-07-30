



July 30, 2021

Original news Signed the employment contract of the managers of the Italian Portugale System Authorities

Comparison with Federmanager lasting over one year

Yesterday at the headquarters of the Association of Italian Ports (assoports) the employment contract of the managers of the Italian Portugale System Authorities, the management agreement of the management in the AdSP that was signed with Federmanager, was signed. and who-he recalled Assoports-had long been waiting for him. "The delicate phase that we have experienced and we are experiencing," Assoports president Rodolfo Giampieri said, had slowed down some of the processes, but it was important to find solutions on a sensitive issue like this. With the support of the Chairmen of the AdSPs and the Assoports facility, we are working on training and working with the social partners, to find the best solutions for a renewed sustainable future of the sector. The contract of our managers, who carefully follow all the activities of the ports ' bodies, is an important step for all these goals. "

"It has been concluded," said Mario Cardoni, a longtime confrontation over a year, inevitably conditioned by the ongoing pandemic emergency, with a collective agreement that must be considered very positive and innovative. The text in fact updates, after a few years, the contractual discipline for the management of the sector, regulating the working relationships of such managerial figures after the entry into force of the Italian port reform law, which has further accentuated the absolute peculiarity of the management of the ports. We talk about colleges and colleagues who join the natural specificities of the managerial work relationship with all the burdensome forms of responsibility that compete to the administrators of the public thing, in civil, criminal, administrative and erarial ".







