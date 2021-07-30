



July 30, 2021

Original news The AdSP of the Northern Adriatic has signed an agreement with the bank's Intesa Sanpaolo bank.

Allocated a plafond of one billion euros of new credit

The Port Authority of the Northern Adriatic Sea (AdSP) has signed an agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo as part of the projects planned by Motore Italia, the bank's new programme of financing and initiatives to allow to small and medium-sized enterprises both to overcome the phase of difficulty caused by the pandemic crisis and to be relaunched through development and growth projects, in line with the future goals of the National Plan of Retake and Resilience (Recovery Plan). The deal provides for an allocation of one billion euros worth of new credit.

In particular, the agreement has among the objectives the push for the resumption of investment 4.0 sustainable of small and medium-sized enterprises and growth through the use of extraordinary finance and digitalization, and by promoting and supporting national and territorial structural projects, individual entrepreneurial development programmes and in waterway and initiatives with high economic and social impact that can attract investors.

" Moving within the framework of the objectives of the National Plan of Retake and Resilience-explained Francesca Nieddu, Regional Director Veneto Est and Friuli Venezia Giulia di Intesa Sanpaolo-we have subscribed to this important agreement with AdSP that aims to give further new impetus to the veneto port system and the local economy that comes with it, aiming to increase its attractives and development. Let us provide new credit for one billion and a set of operational supports, such as the filial development programme, to speed up the relaunch together with the territorial system, with a commitment geared to a sustainable future from the point of view economic, environmental and social. "

"The agreement undersigned," said Fulvio, the president of the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic, Llino di Blasio, an important first step in the direction of creation of opportunities and tools that enable the development of the port and of its retroport, as it promotes an important platform of collaboration on vertical themes having strategic character for the Port System Authorities in general and for that of Venice and Chioggia in particular. The areas of collaboration range from the promotion of innovation (also digital), to investment attraction (I also think of ZLS), to facilitated finance and to the promotion of sustainable development, on which this institution is increasingly committed. I therefore welcome the endowment of a very important instrument that will enable you to value the excellences and specificities of the port system and veneto logistics, right at this time when you are expecting complex challenges that require robust synergies and collaborations of innovative and network projects. "







