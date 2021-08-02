|
August 2, 2021
- The Italian AdSPs have signed a Pact for equality
gender
- The project aims to strengthen the employment of women in ports
and offer equal opportunities for women and men
- The Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti), together with all
the Port System Authorities, started the project
"Women in Transport. The challenge for Italian Ports"
to reaffirm the commitment to the fight against the inequalities of
gender, in line with the objectives of the Nations 2030 Agenda
United as well as with the priorities of the European Union and the
PNRR. A few months after the launch of the initiative, in fact, it is
A first document has been drawn up which has been signed by the
last week at the meeting of assoporti associates.
- It is a Pact for Gender Equality which, after
the adhesion of all the AdSPs, will be extended to the
port companies and concessionaires with the presentation also in the
appropriate meeting places with the cluster and the social partners. the
the aim of the Pact is to improve the conditions of
women's work, to enhance the activities carried out by the
component in question and to define company policies that
involve all levels of the organization. This in order to
to raise awareness, train and communicate with all workers
workers to allow equal treatment, equal
representation and general promotion of work environments which
encourage full cooperation to defeat the
Inequalities.
- The project aims to strengthen the employment of women in ports and
offer equal opportunities for women and men in this
transition phase, also but not only digital, of work
harbour. For this reason, the usual joint initiative of the
Italian ports, Italian Port Days - Opening Port Life and Culture to
People (already accredited by the European Commission - EMD In My
Country) will host events throughout Italy dedicated to equality
the content of the Pact by
female representatives of the port world. The events of Italian
Port Days, which this year are dedicated to sustainability
social, will be held between September and October next with the focus
for Gender Equality which will take place on 4 October.
- After signing the Pact was sent to the
Minister of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility,
Enrico Giovannini, and reported to the same on the occasion of the last
meeting of the National Coordination Conference of the AdSP.
"They are - said the minister on that occasion -
particularly happy with this project, which responds
the need to make the fundamental port sector more
fair and inclusive from a gender perspective. This is a step
important denoting the sensitivity of Assoporti to make
a sector in which the presence of men prevails is more equal
and that goes in the direction desired by the 2030 Agenda of the UN and the
European directors of the Next Generation. EU. I would like to take this opportunity to
renew my personal commitment, so that this approach
be adopted as soon as possible by all companies and firms and
entities that work with the Ministry».
- On the occasion of the start of the project, the president of Assoporti,
Rodolfo Giampieri, highlighted how «the port
perform an essential service for the country and - he added - never
as before this was evident as in the most
difficult of the health emergency. It then becomes just as much
essential for this sector, in profound transformation, to be
it is also a protagonist in the fight against inequalities. With AdSPs
We have worked as a team, arriving at this document that
provides guidelines for concrete actions that will be put into
act. We will work closely with the whole cluster and with the
social partners to achieve the objectives set out in the Pact.'
