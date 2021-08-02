



August 2, 2021

The project aims to strengthen the employment of women in ports and offer equal opportunities for women and men

The Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti), together with all the Port System Authorities, started the project "Women in Transport. The challenge for Italian Ports" to reaffirm the commitment to the fight against the inequalities of gender, in line with the objectives of the Nations 2030 Agenda United as well as with the priorities of the European Union and the PNRR. A few months after the launch of the initiative, in fact, it is A first document has been drawn up which has been signed by the last week at the meeting of assoporti associates.

It is a Pact for Gender Equality which, after the adhesion of all the AdSPs, will be extended to the port companies and concessionaires with the presentation also in the appropriate meeting places with the cluster and the social partners. the the aim of the Pact is to improve the conditions of women's work, to enhance the activities carried out by the component in question and to define company policies that involve all levels of the organization. This in order to to raise awareness, train and communicate with all workers workers to allow equal treatment, equal representation and general promotion of work environments which encourage full cooperation to defeat the Inequalities.

The project aims to strengthen the employment of women in ports and offer equal opportunities for women and men in this transition phase, also but not only digital, of work harbour. For this reason, the usual joint initiative of the Italian ports, Italian Port Days - Opening Port Life and Culture to People (already accredited by the European Commission - EMD In My Country) will host events throughout Italy dedicated to equality the content of the Pact by female representatives of the port world. The events of Italian Port Days, which this year are dedicated to sustainability social, will be held between September and October next with the focus for Gender Equality which will take place on 4 October.

After signing the Pact was sent to the Minister of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, and reported to the same on the occasion of the last meeting of the National Coordination Conference of the AdSP. "They are - said the minister on that occasion - particularly happy with this project, which responds the need to make the fundamental port sector more fair and inclusive from a gender perspective. This is a step important denoting the sensitivity of Assoporti to make a sector in which the presence of men prevails is more equal and that goes in the direction desired by the 2030 Agenda of the UN and the European directors of the Next Generation. EU. I would like to take this opportunity to renew my personal commitment, so that this approach be adopted as soon as possible by all companies and firms and entities that work with the Ministry».

On the occasion of the start of the project, the president of Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri, highlighted how «the port perform an essential service for the country and - he added - never as before this was evident as in the most difficult of the health emergency. It then becomes just as much essential for this sector, in profound transformation, to be it is also a protagonist in the fight against inequalities. With AdSPs We have worked as a team, arriving at this document that provides guidelines for concrete actions that will be put into act. We will work closely with the whole cluster and with the social partners to achieve the objectives set out in the Pact.'







