August 2, 2021
- In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic
in the port of Taranto it grew by +23.5%
- In the first half of 2021, the increase was
+15,4%
- In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in the
port of Taranto increased by +23.5% having amounted to
over 3.9 million tons compared to 3.2 million tons
in the second quarter of 2020 when there was a decline
by -47.4% compared to the corresponding period of 2019. The increment
was generated by the growth in volumes handled in
each product segment starting from those of solid bulk cargoes,
where the total was 2.0 million tons (+21.1%),
and liquid bulk, amounting to 1.1 million tonnes
(+17,4%). Conventional goods also rose with 817 thousand
tonnes (+38.3%) as well as containerized goods,
sector in which 10 thousand tons have been handled and which is
was reactivated in July 2020 with the arrival of the first
container ship at the Polysectoral Pier of the Apulian airport whose
management was assigned to the Turkish Yilport
(
of the 20
November 2018).
- In the entire first half of 2021, total traffic is
status of 8.5 million tons, with a growth of +15.4%
on the first half of last year, of which 4.8 million
tonnes on landing (+28.8%) and 3.7 million tons
boarding (+1.6%). The total of solid bulk was
of 4.6 million tons (+11.6%) and that of liquid bulk
of almost 2.2 million tons (+26.7%). Conventional goods
amounted to 1.7 million tonnes (+10.7%) and the goods in
containers at 31 thousand tons.
