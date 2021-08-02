



August 2, 2021

Original news In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in the port of Taranto it grew by +23.5%

In the first half of 2021, the increase was +15,4%

In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in the port of Taranto increased by +23.5% having amounted to over 3.9 million tons compared to 3.2 million tons in the second quarter of 2020 when there was a decline by -47.4% compared to the corresponding period of 2019. The increment was generated by the growth in volumes handled in each product segment starting from those of solid bulk cargoes, where the total was 2.0 million tons (+21.1%), and liquid bulk, amounting to 1.1 million tonnes (+17,4%). Conventional goods also rose with 817 thousand tonnes (+38.3%) as well as containerized goods, sector in which 10 thousand tons have been handled and which is was reactivated in July 2020 with the arrival of the first container ship at the Polysectoral Pier of the Apulian airport whose management was assigned to the Turkish Yilport ( of the 20 November 2018).

In the entire first half of 2021, total traffic is status of 8.5 million tons, with a growth of +15.4% on the first half of last year, of which 4.8 million tonnes on landing (+28.8%) and 3.7 million tons boarding (+1.6%). The total of solid bulk was of 4.6 million tons (+11.6%) and that of liquid bulk of almost 2.2 million tons (+26.7%). Conventional goods amounted to 1.7 million tonnes (+10.7%) and the goods in containers at 31 thousand tons.











