



August 02, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The port of Ravenna closed the second quarter with a +36.3% increase in freight traffic

In the first six months of this year the growth was by +19.5%

After the recovery of +4.1% of goods traffic handled from the port of Ravenna in the first quarter of this year, in the the following quarter the rise was accentuated as they were handled almost 7.0 million tonnes, an increase in the +36.3% compared to 5.1 million tons handled by the airport port in the second quarter of 2020. In the field of dry goods the total for the period April-June of 2021 is status of 4.8 million tons (+47.5%), including loads containerized equal to 612 thousand tons (+6.9%) with a container handling of 56 thousand teu (+9.3%9, even rolling stock to 368 thousand tons (+17.3%), over 1.8 million tons of metallurgical products (+61.6%), 1.6 million tonnes of minerals and building materials (+92.1%), 739 thousand tons of food products (+1.1%), 195 thousand tons of fertilizers (-12.7%), 74 thousand tons of solid fuels and minerals (+396.8%), 20 thousand tons of minerals and metallurgical waste (traffic absent in the second quarter of 2020) and 20 thousand tons of chemicals (+20.4%). In the liquid bulk sector, the traffic amounted to less than 1.2 million tons (+21.9%), of which 689 thousand tons of petroleum products (+33.0%), 280 thousand tons of food (+1.9%) and 214 thousand tonnes of chemicals (+18.2%).

In the entire first half of this year the total traffic stood at 12.8 million tonnes, with growth +19.5% on the first half of 2020, of which 10.9 million tons of cargo on landing (+21.1%) and 1.9 million tons at embarkation (+10.7%). Total bulk traffic dry was 5.4 million tons (+27.0%). in the liquid bulk segment handled 1.3 million tonnes of petroleum products (+21.4%) and 914 thousand tons of other liquid bulk (-1.4%). Containerized goods have totalled 1.2 million tonnes (+6.4%) with a handling of containers equal to 109 thousand teu (+10.1%), rolling stock 726 thousand tonnes (+6.9%) and other goods several million tonnes (+22,7%).











