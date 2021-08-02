|
August 02, 2021
- The port of Ravenna closed the second quarter with a
+36.3% increase in freight traffic
- In the first six months of this year the growth was
by +19.5%
- After the recovery of +4.1% of goods traffic handled
from the port of Ravenna in the first quarter of this year, in the
the following quarter the rise was accentuated as they were
handled almost 7.0 million tonnes, an increase in the
+36.3% compared to 5.1 million tons handled by the airport
port in the second quarter of 2020. In the field of
dry goods the total for the period April-June of 2021 is
status of 4.8 million tons (+47.5%), including loads
containerized equal to 612 thousand tons (+6.9%) with a
container handling of 56 thousand teu (+9.3%9, even rolling stock
to 368 thousand tons (+17.3%), over 1.8 million tons of
metallurgical products (+61.6%), 1.6 million tonnes of
minerals and building materials (+92.1%), 739 thousand tons of
food products (+1.1%), 195 thousand tons of fertilizers (-12.7%),
74 thousand tons of solid fuels and minerals (+396.8%),
20 thousand tons of minerals and metallurgical waste (traffic
absent in the second quarter of 2020) and 20 thousand tons of
chemicals (+20.4%). In the liquid bulk sector, the
traffic amounted to less than 1.2 million tons
(+21.9%), of which 689 thousand tons of petroleum products
(+33.0%), 280 thousand tons of food (+1.9%) and 214 thousand
tonnes of chemicals (+18.2%).
- In the entire first half of this year the total traffic
stood at 12.8 million tonnes, with growth
+19.5% on the first half of 2020, of which 10.9 million
tons of cargo on landing (+21.1%) and 1.9 million
tons at embarkation (+10.7%). Total bulk traffic
dry was 5.4 million tons (+27.0%). in the
liquid bulk segment handled 1.3 million
tonnes of petroleum products (+21.4%) and 914 thousand tons of
other liquid bulk (-1.4%). Containerized goods have
totalled 1.2 million tonnes (+6.4%) with a handling
of containers equal to 109 thousand teu (+10.1%), rolling stock 726 thousand
tonnes (+6.9%) and other goods several million tonnes
(+22,7%).
