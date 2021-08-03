|
|
|
|
August 3, 2021
|
|
- In the second quarter, growth in the
goods traffic in the port of La Spezia
-
- Decided increase in activity also in Marina di
Carrara
-
- In the second quarter of 2021, freight traffic in the port
della Spezia recorded a recovery of +16.3% which interrupts a
negative trend in place consecutively in the six quarters
history. In the period April-June 2021, in fact, the airport
Ligurian port handled a total of 3.66 million
tons of loads compared to 3.46 million in the corresponding
last year period. The increase that has occurred in recent months has
the result of an imbalance between the flows of goods arriving at the airport
and those leaving: in the second quarter of this year the only
goods on landing amounted to 1.50 million tonnes
(-9,2%) and those on embarkation at 2.16 million tons (+44.5%).
-
- In the period April-June 2021, the total volume of
miscellaneous goods was 3.26 million tonnes (+33.8%),
of which 3.23 million tons of containerized goods (+33.3%)
made with a container handling of 374 thousand teu
(+55,2%) and 24 thousand tons of conventional goods (+168.4%). in
On the other hand, bulk traffic declined, with the
liquid loads that totaled 385 thousand tons (-39.8%),
of which 331 thousand tons of gaseous petroleum products,
liquefied or compressed and natural gas (-41.4%) and 54 thousand tons
of refined petroleum products (-20.0%), and with solid loads
stood at 13 thousand tons (-81.8%), of which 8 thousand tons of
coals (-88.1%), 3 thousand tons of metallurgical products (+13.6%)
and less than 2 thousand tons of minerals and building materials.
-
- Also the port of Marina di Carrara, also administered
by the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea,
closed the second quarter of this year with a strong rise
of goods traffic which amounted to 881 thousand tons
of loads, with an increase of +40.7% on the same period of the
2020, of which 334 thousand tons of goods in containers (+18.3%),
291 thousand tons of rolling stock (+68.6%), 184 thousand tons of goods
conventional (+33.8%) and 72 thousand tons of solid bulk
(+114,5%).
-
- In the entire first half of 2021, the port of La Spezia has
handled a total of 6.83 million tonnes of goods,
with an increase of +3.3% on the first half of last year,
while in Marina di Carrara the traffic was 1.61
million tonnes (+21.1%).
|
|