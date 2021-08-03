



August 3, 2021

Original news In the second quarter, growth in the goods traffic in the port of La Spezia

Decided increase in activity also in Marina di Carrara

In the second quarter of 2021, freight traffic in the port della Spezia recorded a recovery of +16.3% which interrupts a negative trend in place consecutively in the six quarters history. In the period April-June 2021, in fact, the airport Ligurian port handled a total of 3.66 million tons of loads compared to 3.46 million in the corresponding last year period. The increase that has occurred in recent months has the result of an imbalance between the flows of goods arriving at the airport and those leaving: in the second quarter of this year the only goods on landing amounted to 1.50 million tonnes (-9,2%) and those on embarkation at 2.16 million tons (+44.5%).

In the period April-June 2021, the total volume of miscellaneous goods was 3.26 million tonnes (+33.8%), of which 3.23 million tons of containerized goods (+33.3%) made with a container handling of 374 thousand teu (+55,2%) and 24 thousand tons of conventional goods (+168.4%). in On the other hand, bulk traffic declined, with the liquid loads that totaled 385 thousand tons (-39.8%), of which 331 thousand tons of gaseous petroleum products, liquefied or compressed and natural gas (-41.4%) and 54 thousand tons of refined petroleum products (-20.0%), and with solid loads stood at 13 thousand tons (-81.8%), of which 8 thousand tons of coals (-88.1%), 3 thousand tons of metallurgical products (+13.6%) and less than 2 thousand tons of minerals and building materials.

Also the port of Marina di Carrara, also administered by the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, closed the second quarter of this year with a strong rise of goods traffic which amounted to 881 thousand tons of loads, with an increase of +40.7% on the same period of the 2020, of which 334 thousand tons of goods in containers (+18.3%), 291 thousand tons of rolling stock (+68.6%), 184 thousand tons of goods conventional (+33.8%) and 72 thousand tons of solid bulk (+114,5%).

In the entire first half of 2021, the port of La Spezia has handled a total of 6.83 million tonnes of goods, with an increase of +3.3% on the first half of last year, while in Marina di Carrara the traffic was 1.61 million tonnes (+21.1%).











